Gov. Maura Healey announced her administration’s plans to allocate spending from the new Education & Transportation Fund to be infused with money collected from the roughly 26,000 “millionaires” in Massachusetts who earn more than $1,000,0000.
The basic precept is sound, at least on the surface. Why not fleece well-heeled Massachusetts residents, compelling them to pay their “fair share?” The Fair Share amendment was passed by 52% of voters on Nov. 8 and the word “amendment” should not lead anyone to truly believe that political graft will not eventually emerge to control and misdirect funds.
Depending on wealthy people’s money to deliver a 4% surtax that will raise the level of economic equity for all in the Commonwealth is like depending on snowshoes in 2 feet of slush in the woods.
Capital gains and individual decisions by investors will make proceeds from this ill-conceived Democratic scheme to redistribute wealth a highly undependable venture. Even the governor admitted recently that she did not wish to initiate funding of long-term commitments with money that might not be available.
By the way, when this void is created, it’s called an “unfunded mandate.” This is where the great Commonwealth imposes on individuals, corporations, small businesses and municipalities laws to fund programs in the absence of funding from the authority that imposes them.
Healey’s plan is initially encouraging as it is conservative. With an estimated $1 billion expected to arrive, she will deftly wish to spend only $719,000,000.
Here’s the breakdown:
- $100 million for bridge and road repair.
- $181 million for MBTA capital improvements (which should have been initiated in the 1980s).
- $6 million for regional bus system improvements.
- $5 million for a study to determine if public transit, buses and commuter fares should be adjusted to income (I missed my calling to build a career in government-funded studies).
- $140 million for upgrades.
- $93 million to bolster financial aid for higher education.
- $15 million for cities and towns to fund universal pre-kindergarten.
- $100 million to expand child care services.
- a $59 million transfer to a new Education Stabilization Fund to “lock in” tuition for incoming state college and university students.
- $20 million for a new Mass Reconnect program to provide “free” tuition for individuals 25 years old and older to attend state colleges and universities who never earned a degree. (Wait — what — who pays for free?)
The governor’s plan addresses genuine needs with funding deficits but it is not codified. This is the smokescreen of an amendment. Spending amendments are still subject to the mechanizations of the ruling body. Therefore the aforementioned outlays are only for fiscal year 2024. Her cautionary statements that overspending monies that are uncertain should raise the alarm. In lieu of this, she has directed that spending should be capped at 3% annually. This seems conservative and in light of a spending plan that allocates a level of funding — below the initial expected incoming tax revenue — somewhat comforting.
But her statements also end with a glimpse into the future and they conjure up Pontius Pilate’s washing of his hands while transferring the fate of Jesus to the angry mobs to the Sanhedrin.
Starting in fiscal year 2025, Healey expects the Legislature to set spending limits (not she and her administration). And the extension of that over time will inevitably be aggressive forays into unfunded mandates and overcommitments on tax revenues that are not only uncertain but also unrealized.
Ask any substance abuse counselor: the road to recovery is paved with many behaviors, support systems and helpful medication, but illicit drugs is not one of them.
Free money thrown at the feet of Democratic legislators is the drug that will lead to the continued addiction of spiraling tax and spend policies in Massachusetts.
