On the Ides of March, in one of her first acts as Massachusetts’ new attorney general, Andrea Joy Campbell sent a love letter to America’s oldest seaport and 176 other sister subdivisions of the Commonwealth.
What the municipalities all have in common is service by the ever inefficient and dysfunctional Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority.
What they need to do, she informed them, is to conform to Section 3A of Massachusetts General Laws Chapter 40A — the MBTA Communities Zoning Act.
The purpose of the 2021 legislation, she wrote, is “to remove barriers to the development of higher-density, transit-oriented housing along the MBTA transportation network to address the Commonwealth’s housing crisis, and advance significant climate and transportation goals.”
Through no choice of its own, Gloucester is in the MBTA “network” via the West Gloucester and Railroad Avenue train stations. Like it or not, the city is now legally obligated to play its part in addressing the state-wide housing shortage along with the two “significant” goals.
To comply, AG Campbell advised MBTA communities to advance the purposes of the law by establishing at least one residential zoning district “of reasonable size,” located within half-a-mile of their MBTA station, that allows for “development at a minimum gross density of 15 units per acre.”
The new zone must accommodate multifamily housing by right, in other words, no special permits. and the district must provide for “the construction of housing suitable for families with children.” There can also be no age restrictions.
Why did the AG deliver this message, and deliver it now? Because, as the state’s top lawyer and chief law enforcement officer, that’s her job, And, in the wake of some recent municipal recalcitrance to play ball, she wanted to make sure everyone knows, understands, and obeys the law.
If some think Gloucester can get around, avoid, or otherwise ignore the housing rule, it cannot, as she lets everyone know.
In her no-nonsense message, AG Campbell referred to the matter as a “statutory requirement” and said, “all MBTA Communities must comply.” They have no choice; they have no options.
Further, if a community doesn’t make nice, it will be “ineligible to receive certain forms of state funding.”
That’s a significant administrative penalty.
If a community thinks it can get around the law by just saying no to the money, it better think twice. AG Campbell stressed that communities can’t “avoid their obligation.” As she laid out in her advisory, the statute doesn’t allow a city or town to “opt out.”
That’s law enforcement by the Office of the Attorney General.
Lastly, disobeying the law puts communities at risk of liability under federal and state fair housing laws.
Those are serious civil offenses long fought for by civil rights and fair housing advocates.
To temper her you-are-hereby-put-on-notice missive, AG Campbell directs communities to Gov. Maura Healey’s administration as a source of financial and technical assistance to help them stay on the right side of the law.
So, what does Gloucester do now? For a start, on Jan. 24 this year, Mayor Greg Verga’s office submitted to the commonwealth an action plan regarding what it would do. The city now has until the end of next year to implement the plan with zoning that is consistent with its intentions.
Gloucester’s draft zoning ordinance will be subject to much public debate, many public hearings, and multiple votes by the Planning Board and City Council. Everyone will have a chance to weigh in.
Unless Beacon Hill rescinds or otherwise amends the MBTA Communities Zoning Act, the public’s civic and civil obligations are to provide constructive comment to City Hall on how Gloucester can best accommodate the new law.
For those running for mayor or City Council this year, among the voters’ responsibilities is to ask the candidates not if, but how they will work to implement the new law during their term in office.
As I’ve said before, change will come to Gloucester. It will either happen due to external forces where we have little control, or it will happen because of a Gloucester-driven plan that meets the law, needs, and wants of its residents. One way or the other, change will happen. The question is, do we want to manage that change or observe it? Saying no is not an option.
Jack Clarke is a Gloucester resident and frequent contributor to the Gloucester Daily Times.