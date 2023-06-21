Evangelical women across the country can take heart in the fact that Jesus valued them more highly during his earthly ministry than some of their Christian brethren do today. At their 2023 annual meeting, the Southern Baptist Convention (SBC) voted 9-1 to expel churches with women pastors, saying they are acting on Biblical authority. According to Mike Law, the sponsor of the amendment, allowing the 170 women pastors to remain in the denomination will lead to welcoming gay and lesbian pastors next, and then the acceptance of “transgenderism” (see www.sbcamendment.org).
Coincidentally, the vote to limit women’s voices and roles comes on the heels of a 2022 report on sexual abuse within the SBC and a decades-long coverup. The investigation examined abuse allegations from 2000 to 2021 including a recently disclosed list of over 700 incidents by pastors, members, and volunteers. Church leaders took no action to investigate the alleged incidents which included child, adolescent and adult victims, or remove perpetrators. Instead, some victims reported being mistreated and intimidated. A Department of Justice investigation is now underway. The report concludes that the loosely organized structure of the denomination, beliefs that empower male pastors over parishioners — especially women — and a focus on avoiding liability, make prevention and accountability difficult.
Reflect on this. The largest network of Protestant churches in America, with over 47,000 member churches and 14 million parishioners, voted that men, regardless of their predatory behavior and cover-up, are more legitimate church leaders than women, regardless of their gifts and history of service.
A belief in human hierarchy and the supremacy of some people over others is deep-seated in the SBC. The denomination has its roots in a theological defense of slavery, splitting in protest in 1845 when other Baptists ruled that slave owners could not serve as missionaries. The SBC cited Biblical proof that African Americans were descended from Noah’s cursed son, Ham, divinely ordaining their perpetual subjugation. In 1863 they pledged support for the Confederacy. Clearly the SBC has learned nothing from being on the wrong side of history.
The Bible has been used by those in power to justify burning witches, the genocide of indigenous cultures, enslavement of Africans, nearly every war, male power over women, and subjugation of the Earth and its creatures to the point of existential threat. and yet its messages of love, justice, hope, forgiveness, human dignity and freedom have long been heard by those in bondage.
If Jesus was opposed to the participation of women in spiritual teaching and leadership one might ask why the Bible tells us he appeared first to Mary Magdalene after the resurrection? A woman’s testimony was not permitted in a court of law at the time. Why did he choose a woman to take the news of his resurrection, the heart of the Gospel, back to his disciples? (Matt 28-1-10; Mark 16:1-8; 10 Luke 24:1-11). What if she had refused, obeying the legal and social norms that delegitimized her as messenger?
The Bible shows how different Jesus was from religious leaders of his day — Jewish, Greek and Roman — in the way he interacted with women. Rather than barring women as unclean or unworthy of spiritual teaching, he welcomed women into his circle of students and followers. Women accompanied him in his travels, witnessed his miracles and stood by him in his final hours of suffering.
The Bible includes numerous accounts of women teachers and leaders in the early church. The Greek word diakonos in the New Testament is translated “minister” in English when referring to men but “servant” when referring to women. Both meanings are literally correct but cultural bias is evident in the translation. It is no accident nor is it divinely inspired. It is religiously sanctioned misogyny that has kept women silent and subservient for millennia.
Central to evangelical faith is the belief in a personal relationship with Jesus. The majority vote to oust women ministers is a repudiation of their response to a call from God. Just as the SBC’s “Biblical” position on slavery was morally reprehensible, so too is their position on women. Untold numbers of women and children have already been irreparably harmed by the unbridled abuse of power in the SBC and all religious institutions that devalue and silence them. These are the same divisive beliefs driving the Republican party to revoke women’s reproductive rights, ban books, and limit rights and access to services for LGBTQ people.
Already, SBC members are voting with their feet and leaving the church. Membership has fallen by 1.3 million these last three years because of the culture wars within conservative Christianity. Hopefully many more will leave to find fellowship with those who hold a more inclusive understanding of the faith. When the voices of the oppressed and marginalized are heard and heeded, justice prevails.
Candace Waldron, has an Master of Divinity from Gordon-Conwell Theological Seminary. She is the former assistant minister at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church in Beverly; former executive director of HAWC, Healing Abuse Working for Change in Salem, and is the author of “My Daughter He: Transitioning With Our Transgender Children.” She blogs at www.candacewaldron.com and lives in Rockport.