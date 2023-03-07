Support Gloucester’s two local bookstores and tell Jeff "Amazon" Bezos and his self-appointed “Earth’s Biggest Bookstore” to go take a hike down the line.
The e-commerce colossus is effectively waging war against America’s bookstores and devouring the market share. The nation’s first seaport, however, can and will fight back.
Sure, if you go the Amazon route you get instant delivery, save time and a buck or two. In the long run, however, when you walk away from downtown the community suffers.
Amazon books’ domination is not dissimilar to what is happening across the country as downtown hardware stores feel the loss when cheaper big box stores are built out by the highway. Money matters, but so too does community, family, and friends who support and own America’s small businesses.
Even though a recent Gallup report showed that Americans read an average of 12 books a year, a smaller number than Gallup has recorded in any survey going back to 1990, we still need to frequent the downtown bookstores.
Gloucester’s two Main Street booksellers are independently owned and operated. The Bookstore of Gloucester and Dogtown Books are beautiful places.
From the sidewalk, you can look at what’s for sale, or go in and just browse with no rush to purchase and no pressure to buy. You can spend a determined amount of time in the search for something you want or need, or simply get lost in the ambiance of lots and lots of books. These shops are warm, comfortable and friendly visitor and community gathering spots and refuges from the mayhem outside. They are places to meet people both buying and selling books, share your favorites and seek out recommendations. When so much of our world is isolated, the bookstores connect you to community.
These vital elements of our old New England Main Street are not big shops. They are small and tucked into the fabric of downtown. They feel like they belong there — and they do.
With a distinctive quality to each one, there are also similarities. The owners are both committed to their place and purpose. They have events such as art displays, author talks, book signings, and discussions. If you are unable to visit the bookshops for any reason, go on-line, email or call them to place an order and it will be delivered to your door, or you can have someone pick up your book at curbside.
In the Bookstore of Gloucester, some of the books like to show off in the shop windows luring you to come in and open them up.
Dogtown Books, on the other hand, grabs you right away by displaying books on the sidewalk. These experienced tomes have been owned and read before and simply ask that you purchase and take them home to be gently read again.
Our two bookstores each have a different vibe and are both worth exploring.
The Bookstore of Gloucester. In 1974, Ann Banks was part of an organization trying to figure out how to make Main Street more pedestrian friendly. She liked the job Harold Bell was doing renovating his historic West End buildings, so the next year, with Bell’s assistance and the help of her son, they built and opened a bookstore on Main Street A few years later, Banks moved the bookstore down and across the street to its current location at 61 Main. In 1990, she sold the establishment to her employee and neighbor Janice Severance. Janice operated the shop until 2018 when she sold the family business to her daughter-in-law Arwen. The bookstore has always been owned and operated by Gloucester women.
Dogtown Books. In 1997, Isabel Sloane, Bob Ritchie, John Baltteim and Tally Groves opened Dogtown Books at 2 Duncan St. Six years later, Ritchie moved the shop to Main Street. Five years ago, Lucas Cotterman and Caroline Harvey bought the place to highlight “rare and unusual” books, used books, gift items, and vintage oddities. Dogtown Books envelopes you with an air of history — you can sense, smell, and feel it when you walk in. Most importantly, the owners value every reader as “different and important,” while providing “a focus on literary legends, new and emerging writers, and local artisans and craftspeople.”
Nicole Dahlmer, the decade-long master bookseller and social media manager for The Bookstore of Gloucester told me recently that, “Gloucester has a loyal and literary community — that’s what keeps us going.” And so, we will.
Jack Clarke is a Gloucester resident and frequent contributor to the Gloucester Daily Times.