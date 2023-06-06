Years ago, I experienced a life-changing trauma. Although at times it felt overwhelming, I was still able to hold on to my job and continue living my life as the outside world had always observed and expected — except I was hurting, really hurting inside.
Each morning, as I headed to work at my Beacon Hill office wearing my obligatory navy-blue pin striped suit, starched white shirt, and red tie, I walked by unhoused people asking for money on the streets nearby.
In my emotionally fraught condition, I often imagined that I was not too far off from those who greeted me. Although I had a good job, comfortable home, and loving extended family, the crisis I was living through let me know that it was a thin line, a very thin line separating the fragile me from my brothers and sisters on the streets. It was a humbling experience. I felt like I was living on the edge.
In my distraught state, I often said, “There for the grace of God go I.”
Perhaps it was grace that eventually saved me — some divine assistance, rendered by a person and granted to me for my regeneration. Whatever, it worked.
Today, I am a firm believer in grace, and that may be why this place on Main Street named the Grace Center recently called to me. Could it really be more than a place, but a center to find grace?
Recently, as a new volunteer on the Cape Ann Museum’s Community Engagement Committee, I was asked if I would like to volunteer for a few hours at the Grace Center. I had been to its April 29th ribbon cutting at the new Main Street address, so I said yes. The location in the old Moose Lodge was safe, bright, and cheerful.
I was privileged to serve a nutritious lunch, engage in conversation with staff, volunteers, and clients.
During lunch, someone’s dog barked so a staffer served him a specially made scrambled egg.
A gentleman came back for seconds but didn’t have much time as he had to make his train back to Manchester-by-the-Sea. I was told he came every day.
Another apologized profusely and repeatedly as he didn’t like the food and had to dispense with it.
One gentleman wore a Patriots hoodie and beneath it a shirt and tie.
Some had special dietary requirements, some were not too hungry but were enjoying the camaraderie at the big table.
As time wore on, I recognized people I had seen around town.
One of the volunteers said, “Now this is community engagement.”
During that afternoon’s lunch, as I served from the kitchen side of the counter, I came to realize that it didn’t really matter what side of the counter I found myself, for clients, servers, volunteers, and staff all seemed to be experiencing the grace the center was founded for. It may have been grace from God, grace from the universe, the grace of the true light, or the grace of the community. All I know is, I experienced grace that day.
When all seemed to be served, I thought back to the time in 2011 when my holy friend the Rev. Ron Garibaldi told a group of us that he was concerned about the people in Gloucester that, in between a stay at the Action Inc. shelter and a meal at The Open Door, had no other place to go. This was especially challenging for them in the winter or when it rained.
After much thought and prayer, Father G. rallied his clerical colleagues the Revs. Tom Bentley, Anne Deneen, and Alice Erickson to start the Grace Center.
Four days before Christmas in 2011, the Grace Center began its mission. Originally open four days a week for those who wished to stay warm and dry for a few hours, it rotated between three seaport churches – St. John’s Episcopal, Trinity Congregational, and Gloucester Unitarian Universalist — and soon began serving lunch.
Having merged with Lifebridge North Shore in 2018, today there’s more than food served at the Grace Center. The non-profit is now a free day resource for those adults who find themselves older, disabled or otherwise isolated in the community. It hosts people at high risk of or in crisis. The center also welcomes those that are unhoused or have been traumatized. and it seeks to comfort those amid life’s trying and sometimes debilitating transitions.
Grace is dispensed at the Grace Center in many ways. It manifests itself not just as the 40 to 50 breakfasts and lunches served each day, but health screenings, showers, legal services, support groups, job resources, Bible study, creative writing and reading, art and music therapy, gardening, knitting, money management, and Alcoholics and Narcotics Anonymous.
And as was evident to me while handing out sandwiches, the place was awash in friendships and a welcome absent any judgment. It was full of grace.
On this day, it didn’t matter what side of the counter I was on; grace was being dispensed. It came in the form of a gracious smile and good meal, and the quiet dignified presence of a fellow human being — not much different from me.
Jack Clarke is a Gloucester resident and frequent contributor to the Gloucester Daily Times.