It was way back in 1981 that IBM’s personal computers made their first appearance. They were technological marvels at the time, and I had to have one. They were large, heavy machines, equipped with a tiny memory and a rudimentary word processor stored on a 5.25-inch floppy diskette. It is shocking now to think back on how primitive those devices and programs were compared to what we have today.
I vividly recall that, in that same year of 1981, Bill Gates of Microsoft, who provided the disk-operating system for the IBM PCs, wrote an article for the Harvard Business Review. In it, he predicted the advent of an amazing piece of new technology that he called the Internet. He said that it would allow the personal computer to put the world’s information at the user’s fingertips. It sounded like a dream and took another ten years, but it came true just as Gates had forecast. and the internet today is infinitely better and more useful than Gates could ever have imagined it to be in 1981.
And now, according to many technology forecasters, we are on the brink of another major innovation that will dramatically enhance our internet experience. It is called the “metaverse,” a computer-generated, 3-D virtual world. This is a place where the senses of the user are fully engaged in an all-absorbing manner. In turn, the user manipulates elements of the modeled world. You will interact with other users and the digital content in a realistic, immersive way that feels completely lifelike. and it will change how we work, shop, learn online, and even how we socialize and organize our lives.
The word “metaverse” was coined in the science fiction novel “Snow Crash,” written in 1992 by Neal Stephenson. The metaverse is described in the novel as a 3D, virtual world with many areas to explore and things to do. People could meet with their friends, go shopping, and even attend concerts.
We have seen examples of the metaverse in various TV shows or movies. “Star Trek” fans remember that the Starship Enterprise crew members could go to the ship’s “holodeck” to engage in virtual adventures. It was a large area that could be programmed to create any environment imaginable. For one visit, the holodeck might be a woodland setting that featured rock-jumping challenges, or, on another visit, a New Orleans jazz nightclub where you could join in with talented musicians as they played their gigs.
This is the world into which we are heading. Metaverse technology, however, still has a long way to go. Currently, users must don bulky, uncomfortable headsets to visit a virtual world. The software is still relatively primitive and not that interesting to the mass market. On the other hand, large companies such as Microsoft and Google are investing billions of dollars into the new frontier. In fact, another mega-company, Facebook, has bet its existence on the metaverse. It even changed its parent company’s name to Meta. So far, because of the rudimentary technology and software, the bet has not paid off and it has lost billions of dollars on the project.
A breakthrough for the metaverse may be happening soon, however. It is rumored that in the next year or two, Apple will be coming onto the market with “reality” glasses that will allow you to see the real world through them, but with important information imposed onto your field of view. It is called an augmented reality rather than a virtual reality.
The headset will obtain notifications, messages, directions, and other bits of information from your iPhone and then project them onto the Apple glasses, so the information appears right in front of your eyes. For example, when you are using Waze GPS to get driving directions you will see an arrow pointing at the actual street where you should turn.
The true breakthrough that will finally allow the metaverse to take off for the general public will be the advent of the brain-computer interface (BCI). These are devices that allow users to control computers with their minds as shown in the movie “The Matrix.” The applications in the movie were training programs for learning martial arts and operating fighting equipment.
While brain-computer interfaces sound like they are a far-off technology, companies are already working on them. Technology pioneer Elon Musk started a brain-computer interface company, Neuralink, in 2016 with an approach similar to that shown in “The Matrix.” The company uses a brain implant to achieve the connection and has had success with animal applications. Pigs and monkeys have effectively controlled computers with their minds. While Neuralink might achieve the first actual connection of a human to a computer in the next year or two, it is not the ultimate approach. This is because it depends on the user having a brain implant. No doubt, many people will balk at the idea.
Ray Kurzweil, Google’s director of engineering for artificial intelligence, has forecast the achievement of a less obtrusive approach to a brain-computer interface. He predicted that nanobots, or molecule-size machines, will be used to create such an interface by the year 2030. The nanobots will be injected into the bloodstream of the human and travel to the brain, where they will attach themselves to neurons. The nanobots would then be able to record and transmit neuronal signals to a computer. Then the computer and the mind will be connected with no externally attached device to mar the experience.
With all of these developments on the horizon, it is just a matter of time before the metaverse arrives and revolutionizes our lives. It will be the ultimate human connector, erasing geographical borders and engaging people worldwide in an exciting, versatile, virtual space.
