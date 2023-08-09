Gloucester’s Portuguese Hill, the highest along the shore north of Boston, is named in honor of the Portuguese fishermen that settled there. Gloucester is on Cape Ann, a huge granite ledge that sticks out onto the North Atlantic. The hill’s height and the exposure to the ocean’s winds make the hill an ideal location for wind turbines.
When I was 12, I read “The War of the Worlds” by H. G. Wells. The invading Martians had super-tall machines that walked around squirting green fire at anything that moved. I was at an impressionable age and, boy, was I impressed!
Fast forward some 65 years. The city of Gloucester teamed with local industry to build three federally subsidized super-tall machines — state-of-the-art wind turbines — at the top of the hill. To me, they are a fearsome phalanx hovering over the highway, pulsating with Wellesian menace and awe, frighteningly huge, objectively powerful, yet eerily ethereal.
I returned to Gloucester in July 2022 after a long absence and took an apartment at the top of the hill. I have an excellent view of one of the turbines. My dispassionate engineering mind told me the machines were safe, my childhood psyche notwithstanding.
But then, a few weeks later, the tallest of the turbines threw a 10-ton, 162-foot blade to the ground!
It happened early Sunday morning and nobody was around to get hurt.
This sort of thing, with the available visuals, attracts the media, with their helicopters, their drones, their reporters, their photographers, the paparazzi.
Based on the published visuals, the failure mode of the turbine appears benign compared to other turbine failures around the country. In the case of the turbine on the hill, it appears as if the blade just fell straight down from the rotor and smashed into the ground. Thrown blade failures, while not commonplace, happen more frequently than they should and are typically much more violent than was our turbine failure on Portuguese hill. The detached blade often flies several hundred feet in a shrapnel burst of sheared nuts and bolts, dissipating tremendous kinetic energy upon landing.
Last November, the company that owns the turbine disassembled the failed turbine. The effort took several weeks and utilized two enormous skyhooks. The remaining blades, the rotor, and the gear box/generator were removed. The nacelle and the tower remain standing, a rather rude blot on the skyline.
Ethan Forman of the Gloucester Daily Times reported: “(A spokesperson for the company said that it) is still investigating why the turbine blade failed. He said once the company determines that, along with some other things to consider, it will decide whether to replace, remove or repair the turbine.”
To the best of this reporter’s knowledge, there has been no further information made available to the public on either the cause of the failure or the future of the unit.
The turbine on the hill failed a year ago. There has been no further information released since the generic statement in November last year.
This lack of insight is typical of the wind turbine industry and of the government that subsidizes the industry. There is no central database for wind turbine reliability data that I know off, no central planning, no warnings of alarming trends.
At this point in time, the cause of the failure is certainly known, but is a secret. The future of the failed site on the hill has probably been determined, but is a secret. The “other things to consider” mentioned by the company representative last November probably are economic considerations. Does the cost/benefit analysis come out favorably if the company has to foot the full non-recurring reconstruction without a government subsidy? I suspect not.
The people of Gloucester, the people of the country, deserve to be kept informed of the benefits, costs, and risks of wind turbines.
Mike Johnson is a retired rocket scientist (junior grade). He lives in Gloucester and can be reached at mnosnhoj@comcast.net.