Playing the victim can only get you so far when you’ve been the perpetrator of your own downfall. Tuesday may have been the best day of the rest of Donald Trump’s life.
For a couple of weeks, he’s owned media news cycles. Reporters called the spectacle in Manhattan “surreal.” The indictment unsealed Tuesday is seen by some former prosecutors as relatively weak and others as strong. It’s seen generally as the least important of multiple Trump investigations.
Trump topped off the day of his indictment Tuesday with an unhinged attack on the indictment and other cases still under investigation and the prosecutors leading them. He and his attorneys were admonished earlier in the day by New York Judge Juan Merchan to avoid inflammatory or threatening language. Regardless, Trump lashed out. He attacked the judge, the judge’s wife, and his daughter: “I have a Trump-hating judge, with a Trump-hating wife….”
Flashback to Day 2 of the Trump administration in January 2017. Press secretary Sean Spicer briefed the press. Not on policy, not on appointments, not on next steps. Spicer described unfair and inaccurate press coverage of the crowd at the inauguration. He called it “the largest audience to ever witness an inauguration, period — both in person and around the globe.” It wasn’t. Spicer didn’t last long.
Now more than six years later Donald Trump is still all about “fake news” and unfair treatment by the deep state.
In 2016, he talked issues and addressed concerns of others even as he hammered his opponents with insults. Since then, his leadership has produced consecutive election loses and a sharply divided country.
A few Republicans, very few, call him out. Former Ohio Gov. and Congressman John Kasich said Tuesday that Trump can’t win in 2024. On Sunday, Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced he’s running for president because "people want leaders that appeal to the best of America, and not simply appeal to our worst instincts."
If Trump exhaustion has set in, they are probably right. Other than his MAGA base and polls showing he’s beating every other potential GOP candidate, there’s little good news ahead for Trump:
The New York case will drag on into next year: Discovery through June, motions and responses into September, next hearing in December and a trial in January. It will get a lot of attention. The judge reminded attorneys to “Please refrain from making comments or engaging in conduct that has the potential to incite violence, create civil unrest, or jeopardize the safety or well-being of any individual ...” Trump ignored it a few hours later.
The Fulton County, Georgia, election meddling investigation — the “find me votes” phone call — with possible charges including racketeering and threatening public officials, is apparently nearing an end. Some speculation points to charges in May.
The Mar-a-Lago documents possession case under Special Prosecutor Jack Smith, which includes obstruction, is heating up. According to a Washington Post story Sunday, the Justice Department has new evidence of potential obstruction by Trump. Also, a federal judge ordered a Trump attorney to testify about his communications with Trump about the documents.
In the Jan. 6 DOJ probe, on Monday before an appeals court Trump lost an executive privilege bid to block grand jury testimony from eight top Trump advisors. Included is former Chief of Staff Mark Meadows. By Tuesday afternoon, former action Homeland Security Secretary Ken Cuccinelli was back before the grand jury.
In Tuesday elections, a hotly contested Wisconsin Supreme Court seat went to Democrat Janet Protasiewicz with 55% of the vote. Politico reported that “the win is a payoff for the state party’s now-formidable organizing machine.” Tuesday’s Chicago mayoral race also went to a Democrat.
Last fall was not good for Republicans. They did win the House, but not by much. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy is a weak leader. Flamethrower Marjorie Taylor Greene has emerged as perhaps the second most powerful member. The Senate remains in Democrat control, thanks to Trump interference.
Trump may win the 2016 nomination. He won’t win the general election. His baggage will only get heavier.
Former Trump Attorney General Bill Barr on Tuesday had a message for Trump’s new attorney in the New York case, Todd Blanche: “Lawyers inevitably are sorry for taking on assignments with him. They spend a lot of time before grand juries or depositions themselves.”
It applies more broadly. A job associated with Donald Trump may not end well. Think Sean Spicer.
###
Carl Gustin is a North Shore resident, retired executive, and columnist.