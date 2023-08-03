The indictment of former president Donald J. Trump on conspiracy and obstruction charges related to the 2020 presidential election is based almost entirely on Republicans more loyal to the Constitution and the country than to Donald J. Trump. Throughout the 45-page document, former Trump employees and advisors, and many of his appointees to the highest levels of government, lay out the case against him.
The indictment is clear, concise, and well-documented. It paints a picture of a corrupt president whose only goal was to hold onto power, power built on the abuse of people, the law, government agencies and personal relationships.
The indictment describes documents and testimony pointing to the roles of six co-conspirators: advisor Rudy Giuliani; former Trump lawyers John Eastman and Sidney Powell; former Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark; and lawyer Kenneth Chesebro. The sixth co-conspirator so far has not been identified.
According to experts, the co-conspirators are likely subjects in a separate indictment. Including them now would complicate the case and delay a trial.
At trial, Trump could come face-to-face with many fellow Republicans, including:
Vice President Mike Pence — Trump’s efforts to get Pence to “fraudulently alter the election results” cover eight pages. It starts with efforts to convince Pence to accept “fraudulent electors” and runs through weeks of efforts ending on Jan. 6 when Trump called on Pence to “do the right thing … . All Vice President Pence has to do is send it back.” Pence repeatedly told Trump that he didn’t have the authority to change the outcome of the election.
Mark Short, Pence’s chief of staff — Trump warned Pence, who reportedly took contemporaneous notes, on Jan. 5 that if he refused to obstruct certification of the vote Trump would have to publicly criticize him. Short, when learning of the threat altered the head of Pence’s Secret Service detail. At 2:25 pm on Jan. 6 the “Secret Service was forced to evacuate the Vice President to a secure location.”
Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers — For two weeks in late November 2020, co-conspirator 1, Rudy Giuliani, pressured Bowers with repeated claims of election fraud. Giuliani called on Bowers to replace legitimate electors “with a new slate for the Defendant.” On Dec. 4, Bowers issued a statement: “I voted for President Trump and worked hard to reelect him. But I cannot and will not … violate current law … I swore an oath … to support the U.S. Constitution.”
Acting Attorney General Jeff Rosen — Trump and Giuliani sought to have a lower-level DOJ official, and Trump sycophant, Jeffrey Clark, named attorney general. On Dec. 27, Rosen rejected a request from Trump to take action to change the outcome of the election. Trump told Rosen, “Just say that the election was corrupt and leave the rest to me and the Republican congressman.” Efforts to put Clark in charge of DOJ came to an end when Rosen pushed back hard, telling Giuliani that “it would result in mass resignations at the Justice Department and his (Trump’s) own White House Counsel.”
Did Trump know he lost? The indictment says Trump was “In fact … notified repeatedly that his claims were untrue.” In addition to Pence and Rosen, it appears that at least another dozen officials, and some 60 courts, delivered the same message.
Trump and Fox News have a different perspective.
Trump’s campaign issued a statement shortly after the indictment: “The lawlessness of these persecutions … is reminiscent of Nazi Germany in the 1930s, the former Soviet Union, and other authoritarian, dictatorial regimes. President Trump has always followed the law and the Constitution, with advice from many highly accomplished attorneys.”
It’s an incredible stretch to compare President Biden and Democrats with Nazis and Communists. It’s also a reminder why smart, honest lawyers should not get involved with Trump. In typical Trump speak, “it’s not my fault, I just followed the advice of my lawyers.” Some suggest he just undercut attorney-client privilege and will see them in court.
Fox News’ Jesse Waters sees the indictment as “… putting him in the best position to win reelection.” Laura Ingraham said, “DOJ is effectively the Biden campaign headquarters.” And the “MAGA War Room” wrote that Jack Smith “should be indicted for stupidity.”
Whether this indictment has any impact on either public opinion, or the election remains to be seen.
But if Trump wins, there’s no reason to think he was kidding when he said he’d “terminate” the Constitution before telling his followers “I am your warrior … And for those who have been wronged and betrayed, I am your retribution.”
North Shore resident Carl Gustin is a retired corporate and government executive, and columnist.