As the president and CEO of AFS-USA, a nonprofit international high school student exchange program in the United States for more than 75 years, I have seen, first-hand, the lifelong impact people experience when students from other countries spend a year living with an American host family and becoming a member of a community while studying in high school.
While having worked in the field of high school student exchange for well over 35 years, I am still inspired daily by the transformations that occur, not only in the lives of exchange students, but in the people who host them. The exact phrase I hear nearly every time — whether the exchange is new or happened years ago is, “This changed my life.” As we emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic, most of us, at one time or another, have experienced feelings of loneliness and isolation. Not only have we been through a time when we were unable to travel, but we were also unable to gather with those we know and love.
But it’s not just the healing from the pandemic’s impact on travel and fellowship with friends and family. We need opportunities that bring us together for purposeful dialogue and shared experiences through which we can bridge divides that were formed during our isolation.
There is no doubt that we have more tension. For instance, hate crimes surged nearly 12% between 2020 and 2021, according to updated statistics released by the FBI.
Globally, we are experiencing unrest, including fighting in Ukraine and economic woes in countries such as Germany, Greece, South Africa, and Singapore.
In many ways, calming divisiveness is part of AFS-USA’s heritage. AFS, as we know it today, was created to combat the conflict and nationalism that fueled the world wars. We see the same need today to foster understanding among cultures, of being more inclusive — meeting other people that you would not meet under normal circumstances.
Movements such as Black Lives Matter and LGBTQIA+ Pride reminds us that marginalized populations have been unjustly discriminated against for far too long.
How many of us ask every day, “What can I do that would actually make any sort of difference?”
Talk with anyone who has studied abroad, and you will hear the story about a life transformed. Even more remarkable, meet a person who has hosted a student from another country and culture, and learn how the simple act of opening one’s home is life changing — and makes a difference.
We just need a lot more people — people of all kinds — who are willing to host them.
Recently, I spoke with two host families.
One host mother shared with me how this experience allowed her children to learn about different cultures and perspectives. She told me a heartwarming story about a student from Liberia who joyfully won an inflatable baseball bat at a neighborhood carnival. This small moment showed the host mother the importance of even the little things for the student, and how valuable these experiences can be. Another host parent talked about the time her family went apple picking with their international student from Nigeria.
These every day, simple activities that many take for granted in our own lives, become indelible lifelong memories.
AFS-USA has been working alongside the U.S. Department of State for most of AFS’s 75-year history of conducting international student exchange. We’ve been proud to work to bring German and Japanese students to the U.S. within a short time of the end of World War II. Post-9/11, we were among a small group of like-minded organizations working with the U.S. Department of State to broaden exchange between the U.S. and countries with significant Muslim communities around the world to foster the dialogue, the shared family ties, and experiences that would build mutual understanding and enduring ties.
Hosts represent the diversity the U.S. has to offer — and this enriches and strengthens the experience of our students. Anyone can get involved and should.
In the end, exchanges create global citizens who go out into the world to make it a better place for us all.
Right now is the perfect time to get off the sidelines. Why deny yourself and an international student a once-in-a-lifetime experience?
Tara Hofmann is president and CEO of AFS-USA. For more information on AFS-USA, to welcome or host an exchange student in your community, or to volunteer with AFS-USA, visit www.afsusa.org.