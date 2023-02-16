You’re either normal or crazy. That’s the dividing line today. It’s not left or right, and apparently no middle, according to Sarah Sanders, Arkansas’ new governor, in the GOP response to President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address Tuesday, Feb. 7.
Biden was in top form that night. More than a dozen times he called on Congress to “finish the job” by passing legislation popular with Americans. He baited Republicans on Social Security. The Republicans bit. On national television they agreed that Social Security and Medicare cuts are off the table.
Multiple insults from Republicans — “liar” shouted Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia — prompted House Speaker Kevin McCarthy to show his continuing displeasure by pursing his lips and “shushing” his members. It was hard to miss. He was on camera sitting behind the president during their outbursts.
The betting may have already started on how long McCarthy will survive as speaker. He had admonished members “to behave during the address.” He reportedly reminded them in a closed-door meeting that the “cameras are on,” and the “mics are hot.”
McCarthy told CNN, “We’re not going to do childish games tearing up a speech.”
He added “We have a code of ethics of how we should portray ourselves. and that’s exactly what we’ll do.”
His members ignored him. Notably, many were among the “leaders” who extracted concessions from McCarthy in exchange for their votes for him as speaker. Apparently, his influence skills leave a lot to be desired
The rest of the week may not have gone much better for Republicans in Congress. Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland, the top Democrat on the House Oversight Committee, said the Republicans had decided “to take up an authentically trivial pursuit.” He noted the focus of Republicans on Hunter Biden’s laptop and the amount of time spent on alleged collusion between Twitter and the Democrats to block a New York Post story related to the laptop that lasted only a day. Witnesses called it a mistake and repeatedly denied that it was in response to pollical pressure.
What did pop out was not what Republicans wanted to hear. Under questioning from Democrats, efforts by former President Donald Trump to pressure Twitter to take down posts he didn’t like were confirmed by the witnesses.
So, Biden seemed to have a pretty good week between the SOTU address and his visits to Ohio and Florida pushing infrastructure, defending Social Security and Medicare and his calls to “finish the job.”
But did it matter in how voters view the president? Apparently not much.
According to FiveThirtyEight, a website that aggregates results from multiple opinion polls, just four days after the Taliban took control of Kabul, Afghanistan, on Aug. 20, 2021, both President Biden’s approval and disapproval ratings stood at 47%. Three months earlier, the president had an approval rating of 54%. The president has struggled since then to get an average rating from above 45%.
There was no apparent movement by the end of the week in either the 538 poll average or a similar compilation from RealClearPolitics.
The Afghanistan withdrawal has not been forgotten. and the White House might have done a better job responding to the discovery of classified documents at Biden’s home and his Penn Biden Center office. Perhaps earlier communications and candor around the recent China balloon tracking and shoot down might have helped.
Probably unrelated, but nevertheless timely, by the end of the week, the White House announced that long-time Biden aide and President Joe Biden’s communications director, Kate Bedingfield, is leaving her post. It’s not unusual to see staff changes after two years of an administration, even in senior positions. But it might signal a shift intended to put the president in a better position to control the narrative, especially on fast-breaking, high-profile stories, such as discovery of classified documents and the intelligence balloon.
Whether a staff change or the “finish the job” message, or both, will move the poll numbers remains to be seen. Regardless, the next two years will likely provide many moments of high political drama, involving the normal and the crazy, with significant consequences.
Carl Gustin, a retired corporate and government executive, is a North Shore resident and columnist.