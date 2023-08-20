Fishtown Local: A rainy day

It’s a rainy day out in the barnyard. There have been quite a few of them lately.
Everyone behaves differently when the drops fill their pen. Miss Iggy, our little pink barnyard Barbie, is a distinctly fastidious fair-weather pig.
Usually, Hamlet, her older male porcine companion, accommodating and gregarious, eats inside while Miss Iggy takes her repast out in the back pen.
It has a closable door, otherwise she scarfs Hamlet's nibbles in one huge inhale. He, naturally, stands obligingly to the side, fascinated by everything she does.
He has a real pig crush on her still — carrying a torch for her for the last five years. But he’s fixed, so what can he do?
But this morning, she won’t hear of eating al fresco. So this lumbering farmer must sit between the terrible din of their chewing — more like the roar of a mighty creek —louder even than the morning downpour. The two goats have gotten into the act too, chewing furiously into their hay sandwiches. The big goat, Beau, keeps peeling away to steal Iggy’s grain every time she breaks away to go after Hamlet's breakfast. Instant intervention is required to muscle him back to his own pile. But by then, the smaller goat has moved on Beau’s forbidden stash.
Everyone else’s food always tastes better, right? But it’s a whirling, head-spinning battle to keep the peace. They know they have me on the run and when I dart left to save one bowl, they pounce right onto the other. Do I detect them laughing during the scrum? Sure sounds like it. When it rains at feeding time, it pours, literally.
But now we are joined by a fifth player. Our top-of-the-pecking-order rooster, called simply No. 1, wants in on the action, too. Usually, the chickens and roosters couldn’t care less about the rain.
But here he is, inside, gingerly staying out of their footwork but pecking up every spilled pellet of their feed — they’re all messy raiders. But this has changed the dynamic outside, significantly.
Usually, the top of the pecking order directs who gets what right off the bat — with both our pens of hens. The single rooster in each group barks out instructions to the ladies in a staccato, commanding throat voice, harshly instructing permissions. His favorites eat first and the others can work the periphery. He’s all business. Sometimes, I go out of my way to pelt him with pieces of old bread or hot dog rolls, just to rattle his bossy dignity.
But when it’s just the outer pen roosters, it’s more blood and guts. No. 1 will go after the lower rung guys for eating too near the top guys, especially him. A stab in the butt or a peck in the wing department will send them to Siberian wastelands to start again. It never pays to intervene — it’s them being chickens.
But today, in the rain, it’s practically casual out there. All the lower peckers are leisurely scratching and pecking while their boss is inside. Especially No. 5, who sits in the lowly bottom slot. He has shown how natural selection and evolution work. Always under the gun, he has learned to gallop through the flock and speed-peck everything not attached. He covers more ground than his bigger rivals and, in between suffering their broadside attacks, he gobbles up almost as much as the others combined! He seems to be getting bigger, but he never moves up the pecking order. Go figure ...
Now breakfast is finished. The pigs line up alongside the goats in their Doorway of Champions tableau. The four of them looking as cute and pathetic as they are able, just in case it produces more food. The pigs curl their lips in a very snide fashion and slink off to begin their burrowing back under their hay blankets atop their hay mattresses. They know a good thing when they see it.
They won’t need to take their cooling mud baths today with the rainy temps so low. Just a great day to sit around and do a whole lot of yawning.
Rain on, rain on ...
Gloucester resident Gordon Baird is an actor and musician, co-founder of Musician magazine and producer of “The Chicken Shack” community access TV show.