Who says newspapers are dying? The Gloucester Daily Times ran my column on dad jokes three weeks back ("I swallowed a dictionary," Feb. 13) and my inbox overflowed with bad jokes, oops, I meant dad jokes.
Little did I realize just how many bottled-up Dad comedians there were in Gloucester, but here are some of the offerings that can be printed. Most of them could not (ahem).
- A snail got run over by a turtle. When asked if he could identify the culprit, he said, "I don’t know, it all happened so fast."
- A student at a monastery has taken a vow of silence. He is allowed two words every six months. At six months he presents himself to the monk, and says, “Ground cold”. After another six months, he again presents himself, and says, “Food terrible.” After another six months, he again presents himself, and says, “I quit.” The monk responds: “Well, sure, I knew you would — all you’ve done is complain!”
- Some old Army buddies of an 85-year-old man decide to send him a hooker for his birthday. She knocks on the door, he opens it, and she says, "I'm here to give you super sex.”
He says, "I'll take the soup.”
- Why is no one hungry at the beach? Because of all the sand which is there.
Oh really? Well, I never worry about being hungry when I drive, because my car just eats up the road.
- What do you call an old snowman?
Water.
- Two “football" players from England’s World Cup team: Saca and Trippler. Ha! That figures ...
Or how about Alex Cristobal, the ABC News reporter? As a TV prognosticator, he has to look into one every day.
Or Owen Banks. Must be invested in a bunch of real estate, non?
- An older married couple is being shown around Moscow by their Russian Intourist guide Rudolf. Clouds begin to roll in.
Rudolf says, "I think we have to hurry. It will rain.” The husband says, "No, looking at those clouds, I think the rain will hold off.”
"Nyet! It will rain," says Rudolf. "I don’t think so,” Hubby says smugly.
The wife turns to her husband and remarks: Rudolf, the Red, knows rain, dear.
Or, as one sanguine dad put it, "When you're dead, you don't know you're dead. The pain is only felt by others.
The same thing happens when you're stupid."
A real dad joke is one where almost nobody will laugh. It’s uncanny how quiet a room can get.
- A man is driving his orange GTO convertible down the highway at high speed. He has a penguin standing next to him in the passenger seat.
He hits a speed trap and gets pulled over. The state policeman sees the penguin. "What are you doing with that penguin?”
Th guy says, "Taking him for a drive.”
"Listen. I’ll let you off with a warning. But 15 miles back is a small zoo. You need to take the penguin to the zoo. Do the right thing."
Two hours later the GTO flies past the same state trooper with the penguin still standing in the passenger seat. The cop lights it up and pulls the driver over.
"What are you doing? I told you to take that penguin to the zoo!”
"I did. He loved it. Thanks! Now I’m taking him to a ball game.”
- So, an old guy with a hot Stingray goes out for a drive. It’s a beautiful day and he’s feeling feisty so he puts the pedal to the metal. In a short time he’s well over the speed limit. Soon, he sees the blue lights flashing behind him and he goes even faster, 80, 90, 100 mph. But the cop stays right behind him the whole time. Finally, figuring he can’t outrun the law, he pulls over to the side of the road. The cop gets out of his patrol car, comes up to his window and says, “Mister, you were really pushin’ it back there. But I’ve had a long day and I’m due to get off in ten minutes, so if you have a good excuse I’ve never heard before, I’ll let you go this time.”
The old guy thinks for a minute and responds, “Well, 25 years ago my wife ran off with a state trooper and it occurred to me that you might be bringing her back.”
Hearing this, the trooper solemnly nodded, saying, “You’re free to go sir. Have a great day."
- Driving by a cemetery, my father-in-law asks, do you know why they have a wall around it?
Me: No, why?
Because everybody’s dying to get in.
Ba-dum.
- And finally, speaking of cemeteries, here is a snippet from my favorite obit of all time that’s just so "Dad.” It’s about Robert McGrath who played “Bob” on Sesame Street for 20 years. He recalled in a Television Academy interview a story about little boy in a store who came up to him and, out of the blue, took his hand. At first he thought he had been mistaken for the child’s father. When he realized that the boy seemed to think they knew each other, Mr. McGrath asked, “Do you know my name?”
“Bob”, he answered.
“Do you know where I live?” The boy continued to grasp his hand, “Sesame Street.”
“Do you know any of my other friends on Sesame Street?”
“Yep,” the boy promptly answered, still not letting go: "The number 7."
Everyone needs a Dad ...
Gloucester resident Gordon Baird is an actor and musician, co-founder of Musician magazine and producer of “The Chicken Shack” community access TV show.