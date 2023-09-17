What a terrific Labor Day weekend we just came through. Wonderful snapshots that bathe Gloucester in a light the tourist brochures don’t see or show.
Friday evening, down on a pier crammed with schooners, one of the best Gloucester parties ever, thrown by director Michael DeKoster at Maritime Gloucester for the kickoff of the Gloucester Schooner Festival weekend. When the celebrated Zeke’s sibling chefs, Mike and sister Lindsay, put on a magnetic display of basically unlimited shrimp and fresh shucked oysters — magnetic because your feet could not lead in any other direction. Plus, they had plenty of horseradish in their excellent cocktail sauce and great other yummies from Classic Cooks.
The folks and political class attending were just the people you’d want to talk to at a party. Great yada-yada-ing. How’d they know to invite them? I think I ate 400 shrimp in honor of the 400th. and while these weren’t Gloucester 400th events per se, they certainly functioned as more bricks in the wall of community, history and art celebrations, mostly low key and to smaller, specific crowds that have dotted the year-long birthday party. Remember, 2023 is our 401st year so we’re celebrating our birthday already reached. Yes, we made it.
Bring on the cake!
But then, leaving, we strolled to our next destination through the throngs of revelers at the Block Party on Main Street, huge crowds enjoying bands and acrobats and each other — a million kids! Everyone had such massive grins on their faces and it wasn’t raining! In fact, the weather for the weekend and the four days afterward was perfect. The happy folks reflected that. Then up to the Meetinghouse Green in between the two churches on Middle Street to the lawn where the band What Time is it, Mr Fox? was absolutely smashing, being its sensational self with leader Brian King interweaving and harmonizing his singing with soulful duet partner Rene Dupuis. and when your soloist lead player is Nathan Cohen — his riffs flew straight to the moon hovering overhead. Their bass player Joe Cardozza is the city’s best and he has a beard to match it (sorry everyone else). There were hundreds of people there who agreed, nearly 300 by the estimates. This year’s concerts — conceived, organized and booked by Gloucester believer Charles Nazarian — were the best mix of bands’ quality I can remember. Tony and Samantha Goddess killed it earlier in the summer with their tight harmony singing and rocking band. The several jazz acts were also the real thing, including a band made up of Berklee College of Music teachers. Matched with a different food truck each week, they were a recipe for free community fun — the concerts, not the food.
What a triple-header of a Friday!
Then, the next night, how about that crazy lighted boat parade? Kind of a floating Horribles Parade from the Cut (where a good band was playing) into the inner hahbah and around Smith Cove. Really fun to watch. You feel like you’re in a foreign country looking across to the exotic, darkened other side, but you know it’s Glosta, all the way. Like Horribles, the trashier, the better, and fireworks, too. So much anticipation and expectation. Hey, we had it made.
But then came Sunday — the best day of them all. The Parade of Schooners is a spectacle all its own. The circular pattern of the parade route makes for a wonderful interlacing of the excellent boats, sail or otherwise, crissing and crossing in their concentric schooner circles — sometimes confusing, even. Spectacular visuals everywhere you looked for around an hour. Then, poof, the last of them vanished around the corner of the breakwater with a cohort of trailing motorcraft out to shadow the start of the race. It’s not really a race anymore, as it once was, with an upwind (weather) leg which allowed for slower boats to best larger boats by smart tactics. These days it’s very important to get folks back in at a civilized hour, so they have stately reaches instead. After all, gentlemen never sail upwind. Ha!
Taken all together, the weekend was a really pleasant whirlwind that happens in very few places in America and none that do it our way. Happily, most of the folks watching were from here. It’s so nice to see the emphasis on the 400th has been to celebrate our history for us and not to leverage zillions of people to town. Most of the events have had a Gloucester brand of intimacy that speaks right back to us. After all, we’re all part of that 400+. It’s so nice they’ve done it for us.
Gloucester resident Gordon Baird is an actor and musician, co-founder of Musician magazine and producer of “The Chicken Shack” community access TV show.