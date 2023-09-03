Television. As monolithic as an Aztec temple and as inscrutable, it is and always has been a cultural definer of culture, fad, fashion, dialogue and what constitutes beauty, bravery, wisdom, action and, of course, the news.
We’ve seen the stars, commentators, product ads come and go. So have wires, boxes, channels, cable services, satellites ... well, you get the idea.
Some things never change. Choices have been so atomized that we’re overwhelmed by too much choice. But even with so many shows and events, there are still so many slots where there is just nothing on. We roam like nomadic herders in search of anything worth watching and often, come up empty handed.
And, of course, there are the ads. Most networks have a habit of allowing their ads to come in louder than the shows themselves, which often works to their disadvantage. Hulu, for example, sports a volume boost that forces one’s hand right to the mute button for the duration. However, Amazon Prime does not, so its ads’ sound stays on for the entire break, delivering more bang for the buck.
TV is able to cast is hypnotic spell only when both sound and video are on. When you watch with no sound, the whole illusion is broken. The actors just look like actors performing their 16th take of the same sequence. The magic disappears. It all looks so phony-baloney, especially if there’s singing involved, like the actors singing “My Way” for the Cologuard ads (yuckk!) or the Expedia woman who will go anywhere just to get out of town (again, yuckk!).
But the New York Times Business section pulled back the curtain two Fridays ago (Aug. 18) to reveal that there is a built-in disconnect between the sound level of the show and that of the ads. This goes beyond the network ad volume difference, like Hulu and Prime mentioned above. This is pre-planned. The article confirms that it’s not just you that’s hard of hearing. “Professional studio mixers calibrate robust sound levels for movies and big budget series for theaters and large home video systems capable of delivering a wide range of sound from spoken words to loud gunshots. But when you stream that content through an app on a TV, smart phone or tablet, the audio has been ‘down-mixed,’ or compressed, to carry the sounds through tiny, relatively weak speakers”, the article said. As TVs got thinner, the speakers got smaller. There are no loudness levels on streaming apps, leading to wildly inconsistent levels from ad to ad, show to show and network to network. But ads aren’t compressed nor is music — so some music will blare loudly at you — but then the sound is muddied when the scenes resume.
“What did she say?” you ask. “I don’t know,” my wife says. You boost the volume but then 8 minutes later, it’s at a tornado siren level for the ads, so you have to turn it back down.
Wakes you right up, though.
Sorry, but I still remember the days when that didn’t happen. All this progress, but we’re still scrambling more. Wait’ll we’re dealing with robots and A.I. (artificial intelligence), they could care even less.
Speaking of A.I., notice how people on TV love to say A.I. They’ll say it three times in the same sentence. It just arrived and it’s already almost the most overused expression on TV. If only we knew what it was, besides being artificial and ominous. But, coming along on the fast track is “X, formerly known as Twitter.” Newspapers and cable news keep reminding you — 36 times a day “X, formerly know as” — hey, we got it — they changed their name, just use one, will ya? But on TV news the most overused expression since the COVID-19 pandemic began still has to be (drum roll, please): “game changer”! Throughout the pandemic — and since — we heard about a new game changer every week for everything from medical news to the economy to politics. Most of the “game changers” weren’t, but it always sounds more important, doesn’t it?
So television will continue to throw it’s hefty weight around our lives. Blasting ears and dimming minds, it still rules. It was, is and will be, a game changer ...
Gloucester resident Gordon Baird is an actor and musician, co-founder of Musician magazine and producer of “The Chicken Shack” community access TV show.