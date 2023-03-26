Times have changed, friends, yes they have. For decades, our ravenous marketing sell-o-rama commercial machine has preached the gospel of You-centric macro-blab.
That is, that You, the brilliant consumer is totally in the drivers seat. Your decisions are The Most Important Factor in their thinking — heck, they can’t even start breakfast until they know you are completely delighted, satisfied and fulfilled enough to buy their product, regularly. All they care about is your happiness.
Banks, telephone companies, airlines, burger conglomerates, video games, banks, TV shows, pharmacies, soft drinks, beer, car and car rental companies, credit cards, big box stores, hospitals — it’s all about you, the royal You! They couldn’t be happy until they knew that you had chosen them, unworthy as they might be, to grace their lowly selves with your business. All hail the Consumer Kings and Queens of the Universe!
And a lot of people believed them — as if they had any real power with their lowly purchasing decisions. Oh, it is all about me, isn’t it? and the more companies preached it, the more other companies felt they had to do so too. Unlimited free returns, cash back, Groupons, factory rebates, consumer clubs, discount codes, 7 million print, radio, TV and, now, online ads all maintaining this you-are-sitting-on-the-right-hand-of-God fantasy that your decisions rule the monetary equation of the marketplace.
Consumerism was peaking right up until the COVID-19 pandemic. It was a tidal wave of consumerism. So large in fact, that companies didn’t really need you at all — that was all just marketing. If you felt listened to and influential, of course you might feel better disposed to buy their brand.”You are sooo important to our entire marketing strategy, boss. We’re waiting on your every move, your every whim.”
But, as James Taylor once opined: “Well you can believe it if it helps you to sleep, but singing works just fine for me.”
This jaded consumer never believed it. How could it be true? and when the pandemic closed around the country three years back, the sheepskin came off the wolf. Suddenly too much surplus of goods turned into too much demand. Supply chains strained the system — even new cars, the holy grail of the American wall of stuff — became hard to secure. Everything — from toilet paper, to baby formula; iPhones, electronics or anything with chips became scarce; even cat food, rental cars, used pickup trucks — suddenly, we precious consumers were scrambling just to get a dozen eggs or even a take-out food order. Our consumer crowns were beginning to tarnish right before our eyes.
But Stage 2 was even worse. As the pandemic receded, supply chain issues also eased, creating an almost overnight tidal wave of supply, meeting a suddenly freed wall of consumer money. Folks had been as pent up as their consumer demand — and price was not issue. There was so much money chasing all these just-delivered products that prices began to skyrocket. Inflation became rampant, but people bought on. They had sacrificed for three years, they were breaking out and splurging. Just look at the airlines. From ghost planes to sold-out flights, the surge was on.
Also gone was the false pretense that you, the individual consumer mattered. That fantasy was exploded right away in marketing messages. Like Taylor Swift’s tour, your purchase just didn’t matter — there were a thousand people for every seat. Like the airlines, demand overmatched supply. There were dozens of people who wanted your seat, so put up or shut up. If you got mad at Jet Blue for canceling your transfer flight and making you wait five hours in JFK for the next one, tough beans, there was a huge line of angry people behind you in line for that seat and they could care less about your ire. You better take what you could get.
It is this massive wall of over-consumption that buries us now. The luxury yacht market is booming, that is, if you can find parking. Get in line, Mr. Millionaire, because there are a few other billionaires demanding attention. There are empty shelves and a shortages of cashiers at local pharmacies and when was the last time you got a human to help you on the phone?
And that’s the bottom line — sure, companies will still whisper sweetly how important you are to them — you are the boss! — but you’ll have to wait your turn. So get in line, Bossman.
Gloucester resident Gordon Baird is an actor and musician, co-founder of Musician magazine and producer of “The Chicken Shack” community access TV show.