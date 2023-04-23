Gloucester, MA (01930)

Today

A few showers this morning with a steady, soaking rain during the afternoon hours. Increasing winds. Potential for heavy rainfall. High 48F. Winds ESE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch..

Tonight

Rain and wind early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low around 45F. Winds SE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.