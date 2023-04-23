In Gloucester, it’s all about the seasons. They come and they go, sometimes without most of us knowing they were even there.
For example, it’s fighting season in the poultry barnyard — as my column chronicled last week — lasting about another two weeks or so.
Some of those roosters are walking around mighty stealthily — some might even say tiptoeing — to avoid the attention from the top of the pecking order.
On the other hand, Pile Sailing Season has suddenly ended. About three weeks ago, the Paint Factory slammed that season to a crashing halt. Any intrepid sailor attempting another run through this obstacle course would have been as disappointed as I was.
Pile Sailing Season begins the day the floats are removed from the iconic red harborside landmark. Around the middle of November, it exposes a narrow daredevil chute through which a narrow boat — plus a sailor with a narrow mind — might “run the rapids” for about four months. But in mid-March, back come the floats and the course is closed for the season. Sigh. Gone is the challenge of sailing through the lane created by 10 towering black steel pilings on one side and nine on the other. It’s a tight fit, with about 3 inches on either side of your boat, plus one has to hand-hold one's mainsail boom to the center line of the boat to keep from hitting one entire row. If it’s blowing, good luck holding it in.
In three years of Pile Sailing, my Sunfish has notched 57 passages through the looming towers — 25 in the past campaign. It gets more predictable by the second year, but, yes, my trusty Sunfish has hit off the pilings several times and even once — last year — got stuck sideways across the iron channel when the wind shifted 180 degrees and doubled its speed while I was in there. Nothing to do but drop your sail, hang your head, paddle sheepishly out and hope no one saw you.
The challenge is now down for anyone to beat my record, or even to try it once. Fifty-seven is a decent head start, but records are made to be broken.
Another little recognized season is the bay scallop season taking place in our harbor waters. Many of these visiting scalloping boats are moored inside the center harbor or tied up to docks.
When they go out, they seem to all go at once. These boats are bigger and wider than lobster boats but smaller than draggers. They aren’t anywhere near as big as the giant ocean scallop boats from New Bedford that work far out to sea for long periods of time and tow around those massive dredge sleds. These are netters.
The scallopers are rigged differently than lobster boats, which is what caught my eye. One night, last month, we came home at night to see the small, brightly lit city that had been installed just inside the breakwater. It was the bay scallopers getting prepared. They were newly arrived and waiting for the charge to begin. At dawn, they were underway.
You could hear the roosters crowing angrily in competition. Yes, the scallopers are almost all out-of-towners — about 70 of them come — but not all at the same time.
The length of their season depends upon quotas. The individual boats can fish until they hit the quota catch then they give way to other boats who transit into the area to taken their turn.
The whole season lasts from five to seven weeks, depending on reaching the quotas. Despite the hot weather two weeks ago, it is usually fairly rugged going this time of year, especially on the windier days.
One didn’t notice this season in the past because lobster boats, until recently, fished year-round. Now with the first-quarter lobstering gear prohibition for the right whales, you don’t see as many boats underway. They used to be a screen — that is, you didn’t notice the bay scallopers arriving and leaving because of all the traffic out there. But, as winter ebbed, suddenly, their arrival stuck out like a sore thumb in an empty harbor.
Soon, the lobster fleet will be fishing again — a happy day. When NOAA, Pew and other do-gooder NGOs targeted the fishing fleet into near extinction at the start of this century, the lobster boats were left alone at first. But a different constituency has targeted them both out on the sea and out in the world markets. Suddenly banning lobsters has become fashionable in politically correct foodie circles — as if the lobster fleet hasn’t cut out a quarter of its work year. But the lobstermen have. And they have modified their gear where asked. The lobster boycotts are really quite unfair.
So we have to locally help make up the difference by gorging on lobster — three meals a day! Lobster pancakes, lobster burgers, lobster Jello! Now pass the butter!
Gloucester resident Gordon Baird is an actor and musician, co-founder of Musician magazine and producer of “The Chicken Shack” community access TV show.