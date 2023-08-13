Fishtown Local: One pigeon leaves, another takes his place

Would you pay $100,000 to own the mic that Cardi B threw at a fan who had thrown his drink at her on stage while singing at her latest concert? The mic bounced off the drink-thrower and hit another fan, who initially threatened to sue her but then auctioned off the mike on Ebay for a cool hundred Gs.
But what to think about the person who paid for the mic? What was going through their mind to pay that? (Note: TMZ on Saturday reported that the deal fell through, and the owner was exploring his options.)
Our how about forking over $33,000 for a Super Bowl ticket last February? (Can you even remember who was playing?) Or paying gigantic rates for a camping spot or budget motel in Arkansas to see, in a narrow band of full unobstructed view, the full solar eclipse this fall? Shall we throw in the $3,300 some folks were paying scalpers for a single Taylor Swift ticket, in the third deck, not even close to the stage? and remember when people were paying nearly $50,000 for an EFT, a one-off holographic download on the internet that no one else could own? Or $2 million to ride into space on a Virgin or Space X capsule or down to the Titanic in a private super-sub? How about owning Elvis’s pillow or guitar pick for thousands or a Banksy painting for $50 grand that self-shredded on the auction stage as soon as it was sold?
All of them share a similar urge — an urge that everyone recognizes — the search for immortality. Does owning something unique or famous confer a certain immortality on the new owner?
And that rush to stand out from the rampaging herd pours balm on the existential sore mankind has always suffered — why are we here? How am I different — what makes my life special?
If owning Carbi B’s mic fulfills that throb for that buyer, then more power to him. I wonder if he wears it on a chain around his neck so people will ask him what it is? Anything to stand out from the masses.
You might say sailing everyday for 35 years is another lame example of trying to attain immortality. You could be right. He’s the guy who, etc. Or going to the sixth game of the 1975 World Series at Fenway Park, the famous “Greatest Game Ever Played” (Sox-Cincy). I was there!
But does that make you immortal? Perhaps we can fool ourselves for a while, but all of these things, do we really remember them, years later? Did they make a difference in your life? Or is it just a dusty old mic laying on a pillow in a glass case that looks kinda sad?
Does it matter a decade later that you were first in line to buy an iPhone 7 back in the day? It seemed so important at the time. But time moved on, dragging us further into a crowded future of billions of other strivers who also just want to stand out or be remembered.
Also, people want to go contrary to make themselves immortal. UFO’s, for example. Or conspiracy theories. Both render a certain separate status to the believer that they are different and more aware of sinister forces in the universe. I told you so — you’ll be sorry. I saw it coming years ago, I told everyone, but no one listened. Again, how does that feel, years later, when nothing has landed, but you told us so.
No, immortality is way harder than that. The best route is to create or produce something fantastic, different — like an iPhone or hit 75 home runs or be George Washington. Some call it Existentialism — you are what you do in this life. But immortality is temporarily achievable by being essential and wonderful to the humans around you, like your family or city through good works and/or sacrifice. But as others pass away, so will your immortality. All those selfies you took won’t mean much. By then, you are a memory but also a fading one. Sadly, it’s only natural — there’s only so much time our spirits have. So it’s even more important to be immortal to the people around you and not necessarily the rest of the world. They won’t be here either to remember you, plus the next generations are striving for their own immortality.
The best example is that of Cosimo Medici, the greatest Medici ruler and patron of the art and architecture of the Renaissance in Florence, Italy. His statue sits in the great square, the Piazza della Signoria right near the replica of the famous David. Millions pass him by every month. No one looks at his statue. He is old news. Yes, he is immortal in one sense, but not at all in another sense. In fact, there’s a perpetual pooping pigeon perched atop his head. The poops run down the head and cover the statue so completely that no one cleans it or notices it anymore. One pigeon leaves, another takes his place.
Hundreds of millions have passed, few now notice. So much for immortality.
Gloucester resident Gordon Baird is an actor and musician, co-founder of Musician magazine and producer of “The Chicken Shack” community access TV show.