Meanwhile, out in the barnyard, fighting season had begun.
By the end of last month, our free rooster flock had been reduced from seven to four in the unavoidable rooster pantheon of dueling mortal skirmishes.
The free roosters live in a free-range pen with the capital animals — the pigs, goats and donkey — in a run outside the two enclosed chicken pens that house the layer hens and one rooster each. These bad boys have adapted to surviving outside predator threats, but not the entreaties of their own demanding loins.
The warm weather has brought out the annual chicken blood sport of retesting the pecking order. The guys at the bottom of the pecking order don’t usually try to change up, but the higher ones do. In this case, No. 3 made a move on No. 1.
It is straight out of a gunfight from the old western "High Noon." The challenger vociferously summons the higher guy with an intense spate of cock-a-doodle-doo-ing — earsplittingly so — and a crowd gathers. Even the goats are fascinated.
As the roosters circle each other, they take turns jumping straight up in the air in place to intimidate their opponent. The screeching takes over the farm until, in one final furious jump, they charge at each other, again jumping up and direct a slashing, jabbing, stabbing peck at the others face or upper body. Often, it ends with the first interchange and a back-off, wound-licking period and the order either changed or left as is.
We can rush in and break it up, but sooner or later, they will fight their battle. The pecking order runs everything in the community.
Sadly, while No. 3 survived to fight another day, that "other day" was its last. The next battle left a limp lump of Rhode Island Red slumped unceremoniously in a corner of the rooster house.
Also, while No. 2 had been rebuffed enough to know not to challenge the king, No. 4 didn’t. That didn’t last long and must have been at dawn because by breakfast time at 6:30, the issue was settled.
The flock was now five roosters, but not a hen or their “kept roosters” had been affected by the violence. That appeared to be the end of it. Perhaps seven is just too unstable a number.
But it did shine light on a counterintuitive result of the spring battles. By the time peace had returned, the cold, hard light of reality illuminated a new state of condition.
You see, No. 7 had been at the bottom off the heap for so long, he had basically moved out. All year, at feeding time, the six others would ignore the food and rush poor No. 7 out of the feeding perimeter and guard against him eating at all. The poor guy was perpetually starving and rarely had a moment's peace. They wouldn't even let him scratch the dirt for bugs, chasing him away from any sustenance at all. Sheesh.
Soon he got so desperate, he flew up and out of the pen, taking up residence in a tractor bay and on his own. Naturally, this soppy farmer took pity to feed him separately. He was extremely grateful — even sometimes letting me stroke him on the head.
But here’s the crazy part: No. 1 and No, 7 were brothers from the same home-grown clutch of eggs — they were identical in size but one was at the top of the pecking order, the other at the bottom. Go figure. But with the constant challenges to No. 1’s rule, he had suffered so many strikes that he looked a wreck — his comb was reduced to half its size, pocked, blackened and small. His feathers were a mess or missing and his face had marks of recovering wounds. But he was still King!
No. 7, on the other hand, looked in perfect condition, mint even. Like the city of Prague, perfectly preserved because its armies always surrendered, he had perfected the art of running away and had aged gracefully. Also, he had developed a knack for cleverness in running through the flock to stab food pellets when he was still there and was able to stay alive for months by being faster at finding the food than the upper status roosters. Literally, eat and run. But even that skill couldn’t sustain him ahead of six competitors out to deprive him.
His new residence behind the tractor, after he flew the coop, included a few storage items, one of which was a mirror and yes, as you guessed, his new best friend is HIMSELF! His reflection keeps him company all day and you can see him communing at various times of the day. But when he comes out to hang with me when passing by, I remind him how great he looks and how bad his brother has fared as No 1. Ha!
But he could care less about my sense of justice and fairness. He just clucks to bring on the chow, dude, and make it snappy!
Gloucester resident Gordon Baird is an actor and musician, co-founder of Musician magazine and producer of “The Chicken Shack” community access TV show.