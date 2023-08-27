Every once in a while, a headline crosses the front pages that must be chronicled. Didn’t plan to write about it, but what can a poor, easily-influenced boob do when his entire past is shredded like newspaper in a blender?
Yes, the Wall Street Journal of Monday, Aug. 21 ran as its main headline: “RUSSIAN SPACECRAFT CRASHES INTO MOON.” It was for real — not an April Fool’s joke, not a headline in The Onion or a Mad Magazine fake — an actual news story from this week about a failed Putin space effort. But I expected to see that old illustration from 1910 of the moon with a huge bullet in its dripping eye, as in pure fantasy. The fantastic is now regularly commonplace.
But I just had to bring that headline to your attention, especially if you were born before 1970.
But in this melange of mad world events, armed conflicts, social media, A.I., revenge politics, and bad football and baseball in New England where do we find relief?
TV is such a tangled web of too many options to relax to, friends are all glued to their phones, the markets are pogo-sticking, electoral politics are a cross between the Marx Brothers and the 1962 New York Mets and the whole world is either on fire, flooded or rumbling into oblivion. So where do you go to get your blood pressure back down under 150? Believe it or not, Essex.
As good Gloucestafarians, we’ve never spent much time in Essex. Yeah, yeah, we all know the clams are clamworthy and they have a brand new bridge to whisk you through and out of town to Ipswich, Beverly or back to Gloucester. A perpetually great bevy of restaurants and antique shops and a feisty shipbuilding museum.
But, face it, we just don’t get over that bridge enough. So this is a call to dyed-in-the-wool Fishtown stay-homers to explore our neighbor’s charms.
So on Wednesday, we met another adventurous couple at the Essex River Cruises docks for a tour of the Essex River. It was a stunning revelation at what an amazingly unique eco-system we have right in the back pocket of Cape Ann.
A max high tide allowed our intrepid skipper to criss-cross through usually unnavigable lanes in the back waters of the Essex River Basin. What a treat! Everything looked so English — wood fences, pastures and orchards, a red barn. It was a whole other world back there.
Very low density. Very leisurely summertime pace. Boiling on land, cool on the water.
Our captain sidled the flat-bottomed boat right adjacent to osprey nests, cormorant clubs and other bird oddities.
He was very adept at not ruffling anyone’s feathers. Around Hog Island we went, past the Castle Hill Crane Estate, again exploring side tracts and brushing close up to the deep water shore on the back of Crane’s Beach. What an interesting dune wilderness there is on the Essex-facing side of Crane’s. Extends quite a ways. Fifty years ago, I remember being taken there to cross-country ski in the dunes. It was huge. The contrast of skiing in snow and sand and scrub was eye-opening and we ended up finally on the beach itself facing the waves of dramatic Ipswich Bay.
Not sure you’re still allowed to do that in the dunes.
Our clever skipper and first mate kept us fluent with history lessons but it was the fascinating exchange of water that was the star of the 90-minute trip. As the tide began to run out, the mud banks began to emerge more fully. Soon we were confined to the main channel to return to town. We sailed past Conomo Point’s self-contained settlement and back through the channel.
Everyone on board was pretty surprised at how close the channel took us to the road (Route 133) we were so used to passing over. Back in town, we were yards from the traffic lanes, but you don’t notice the boats from the road. Essex is folded around itself in a unique way that one can only appreciate from the water tour. We are used to seeing it linearly, as one long line from Farnham’s to Hardy’s Hatchery but it is instead one big circular water world, wrapping around itself. Everything circles round Hog Island, even the golf course on the west side of Essex.
Things are closer to each other than they look from a car.
So get out of that house, out of that car and out on the back waters of Essex. You’ll be fascinated, as we were, by the secret world back there. Another Cape Ann gem — Essex River Cruises!
Gloucester resident Gordon Baird is an actor and musician, co-founder of Musician magazine and producer of “The Chicken Shack” community access TV show.