All good things must come to an end, my old mother used to say. and so it was that an era passed on our little patch of pasture the day before Labor Day.
Our personable, always eager, nuzzling goat, Beau, came to his end and, as always, he did it his way.
We’d been lucky enough to have had Beau for nearly 14 years. He was like no other goat we’d ever had. Friendlier than a Walmart Welcomer, he was simply enormous. We got him after the death of Abe, one of our two donkeys. The surviving donk, Zach, was desolate in his response. He would stand in his stall just wailing and keening in a most mournful manner — for days on end.
We had to do something for him so we trundled off to Rowley where the Dancing Goat Dairy stood, on the land right behind the Tender Crop Farm main outlet on Route 1A. It sold only male goats because the ladies were for milking. The dairy had many dozens of denizens of all goat colors and varieties, but mostly small or small mediums.
We saw Beau. He saw us. It was love at first sight. But, hilariously, after paying and loading him into the back of our station wagon in a bed of hay, Beau had his first (and only) run-in with the law. Before that, all the remaining goats swarmed around our car to see him off. It was very memorable as we inched by them, them dropping away, and then Beau was gone. But soon he grew tired of lying down and stood up as we passed through Rowley Center. There a police car lurked and powered after us, sure that we had a pack of kids riding in the back, illegally. He was on our tail and the lights came on. I pulled over and he drew even but Beau decided to lie back down — he’d found just the right spot. The cop’s face said it all. He looked, broke into laughter. The lights turned off and he passed us as if he was after someone else all along. The three of us: Mommy, Daddy and goat all grinned ear-to-ear and proceeded home, him munching hay.
There, upon seeing Beau, the donkey instantly ceased his wailing and slowly approached. It was the beginning of a 14-year buddy movie. They were always together, stealing the show from the pigs, usually the barnyard stars. They split everything: apples, acorns, water, treats — but it was splitting the hay that changed him forever. You see, Beau began to get the impression he was a donkey, too. and why wouldn’t he? There were no mirrors to see himself next to the donkey. But if there had been, he would have seen himself growing and growing — he thought he was a donkey. They ate the same amount. Over the weeks — 728 of them, to the exact, his size skyrocketed until he was nearly three-quarter of the size of Zach. From lightweight fuzzy bear to NFL tackle size. In the early days, he’d had to dart around Zach’s legs to stab at chunks of hay — very cute. But now he held his own aside his donkey pal in one furious munch-a-thon twice a day.
But he was ever so gentle all along the way. He seemed to have relationships with all the chickens, some of whom would ride on his back, plucking off bugs. He was a troublemaker, for sure, the way all goats are. He could open any gate or Dutch door latch unless it had a locking piece set up on it. If there was a weakness in your fencing, he’d find it and expand it until he could squeeze out through it. Once out, he didn’t go very far. He’d eat grass right beside the fence and was only too happy to be lead back in. He didn’t want to leave. For him, it was all about the challenge.
Beau loved a good ear scratch and back pat and had a lovely secret smile like he knew something you didn’t. He lived exactly the life he wanted; he was his own boss and he was too big to push around. Even the pigs gave him plenty of room — which they don’t give me. Every visiting kid loved when he ambled over by the fence and he’d always let them pat, rub and scratch him.
He just plain liked people. Four years ago, we were told he had a rare fatal cancer of the jaw which had swollen up. They gave him a few months or even weeks to live. But he had the last laugh because, after awhile, the swelling disappeared and he continued to rule the roost, as was always his way.
He died in his sleep eight days ago, with a smile on his face, apples in his belly, in a comfortable position. I just hope I can do as well.
Gloucester resident Gordon Baird is an actor and musician, co-founder of Musician magazine and producer of “The Chicken Shack” community access TV show.