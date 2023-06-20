As a young boy growing up in Gloucester, summertime meant going to the beach. On one such occasion, I learned the importance of penance without even knowing what the word meant at that time. It was a hot midsummer’s day and my mother packed up the car with the essentials — a cooler full of food and drinks, beach chairs, towels and the all important football to keep me and my brother occupied. The air was clean and to this day I can remember the scent of dune grass mingled with sea salt, filling spirit with anticipation for an exciting day at the beach.
After searching for the best parking spot, we traveled down the weathered wooden boardwalk carrying the essentials, wearing our newly bought swim shorts and flip flops. Once we hit the sand, I remember running with great delight to the area my extended family had already arrived and claimed “as our spot.” Once my mother caught up to me and my brother, I noticed an angry look on her face. Not knowing what I did, my stomach dropped as I waited in anticipation for the chastisement of what I did wrong.
With great frustration she said, “Marc, didn’t you see what you did to those people over there? You ruined their lunch and I’m so mad at you!”
“But Ma, I just got here, I haven’t had time to ruin their day yet,” I said in my defense.
“Don’t be smart with me! You kicked sand all over that little girl’s food.” My mother had an added feature of embarrassment to go along with her intense gaze.
Now, I don’t know if you’ve ever worn flip flops while running on sand, but they should come with some kind warning. As I was running by this innocent young family, I inadvertently kicked up enough sand to cover their egg salad with an unwanted topping of beach sand. If any of you have ever had egg salad with sand mixed in, you’ll know fully well how this disgusting condiment can ruin any meal.
I said to my mother, “But Ma, I didn’t mean it. I didn’t even know I did it!” Hoping she would show some mercy given my over exaggerated plea for clemency.
“Doesn’t matter, you ruined their lunch, look the little girl is now crying.” My mother’s tone now filled with sorrow. “Go over there and give her your lunch and take off those flip flops! Be sure to walk real slow, I’m watching you!”
I knew she meant business and any further attempts at negotiation would ultimately increase her anger. Reaching into the cooler, I grabbed my sandwich and slowly removed my flip flops, knowing full well the embarrassment and hot torturous sand that awaited me.
“Go ahead, stop procrastinating.” Ma always knew when I was procrastinating.
Step by step, I looked over my shoulder, nearly on tip toes, but my efforts failed — that sand was hot! The type of hot you never forget. The type of hot that is life-changing.
Finally, I made my way over to the little girl and said, “I’m sorry, please take my lunch.”
“You don’t have to do that, it’s OK, these things happen,” said the little girl’s mother with a sincere look of compassion. “Your apology is enough, keep your sandwich and enjoy the day.”
Looking back at my mother, I said in a low tone, “Lady, you don’t understand. The only hope I have for turning this day around is to give her my sandwich, otherwise things will get worse.”
With a wink and a smile, she took my sandwich and said, “I understand and appreciate your kind gesture.”
With much caution I began the long, hot torturous walk back to my mother. Somehow, the sand seemed to have gotten even hotter, but I mustered up the strength and finally arrived.
“I hope you learned your lesson and will start looking at what you’re doing.” Ma put her arms around my neck and gave me a kiss then said, “I love you. Now go have some fun.”
Much later in life I’ve come to understand this life lesson has very little to do with kicking up sand at the beach, although even to this day I take great precautions when walking on the sand. More importantly, this experience taught me about doing penance. For those of us Catholic, this long forgotten practice of our Catholic faith is nothing more than saying you’re sorry and training your body and mind to sin no more. Our God is good and just like my mother, He will embrace us with His love and say, “I love you, now go have some fun.”
Gloucester resident Marc Bolcome is a member of the Secular Franciscan Order (Latin: Ordo Franciscanus Saecularis; abbreviated OFS).