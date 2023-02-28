Midweek Musings: A mixture of poems and prose

The late Rockport author Eleanor Parsons asked me why I like to write sonnets. I replied that sonnets guard against too whiny and force an economy of words. Today I add that writing poems especially in forms helps me get the words out. Unexpected connections can arise through the focus of pondering poetically. Yet in my experience there is often point and counterpoint or a kind of dialectic. Mrs. Parsons also said that in her opinion sometimes poems need a bit of prose to be more understandable. Eleanor’s perspective is supported by the book, “Till I End My Song: A Gathering of Last Poems,” edited by literary critic Harold Bloom. He introduces each poem with a few paragraphs that point out things I do not know nor would discover on my own. Following the surprising shared stance of Eleanor Parsons and Harold Bloom, I will incorporate my poetry notes into this essay.
Three Sonnets
Note: When beauty in nature, art, literature, or community feels revelatory of God, however God is understood, a spiritual outlook is in the making. The gift of happiness from colors suggest that there is transcendent good will for me. In return I must offer thoughtful regard, human good will wishes, that create a friendly presence for other people.
Tuned to the Other—Endlessly Speaking
In search of other colors, other rocks,
Grand Canyon, Painted Hills of Oregon,
Sunny hues beyond New England green sought,
Rust, pink, orange, purple create surging song.
San Gabriel peaks, Rocky Mountains’ heights,
Lifting eyes to the hills promising help,
Sunset glow as evening peace draws nigh,
Mystical union: Faith boundaries melt.
Returning refreshed to New England teal,
Sandy Bay fog softens saturation.
Harbor rainbow: Promises of hope seal.
Gratitude is life-long maturation.
Color and light: Universal essence,
Good will in return gifts friendly presence.
Sustaining Wonder
Note: In this poem and in “Sonnet of Faith” that follows, beauty in nature evokes trust and blessing. Wonderment is ecumenical, interfaith, and belongs to atheists as well as people of religious faith. In my opinion the connection of seaweed and succulents would not translate well into prose.
Seaweeds and succulents, strange beauty shines.
Rockweed gently swirls around wet-black rocks
Where children play—low tide memories bind.
Yet storm torn pods, tragedies deep, trust mocked.
Cacti bloom in sunny, desert gardens
Yet struggle to survive in wilderness
Where quiet reigns, perspectives change, pardons
Are felt, psalms of praise rise in blessedness.
Consider seaweeds: Lacy, Irish moss
Kelp in green, brown, yellow, and bronze, sand dried.
Hold up to sunlight: Gift of waves storm tossed,
Colors glow, gleaming, stained glass, nature signed.
Sea weeds and succulents, experienced now,
My joy, sacred wonder, in trust I bow.
Sonnet of Faith
Note: This poem is set in fall. However the courage to bless is virtuous in all seasons.
Frost is on the pumpkin and the Prius.
Hydrangea blues have turned to pinkish plum.
New England calls the whole world to see us:
Purple asters, white, yellow, orange mums.
Stonewalls, straight paths signal hard knowledge
of coming winter, snow, sleet, graying days.
Stewing time in pots and minds will polish.
Writing song; art seeds thoughts for warming May.
Horizons dimmed by fog and northeast gales,
yet rose-pink and amethyst light the sky.
Take up your best: imagine, forward sail.
Keep on. Persist. Grown strong. Inwardly fly.
Sunlight breaks through. Kiss peace with golden mist
resurrecting courage to bless, then risk.
Inviting Consideration
What gives you the courage to bless? Is blessing life connected to the ability to take risks such as following your dreams, changing jobs, moving to a new place be it a physical location or emotional place?
Sharon R. Chace holds a Master of Theological Studies degree with a biblical concentration from Weston Jesuit School of Theology (1998) and is poet laureate of Rockport.