I discovered personally significant art in a New York Times article, “Tangible Guarantees of Salvation” by Holland Cotter (June 12, 1994). He traces Armenian illuminated gospel manuscripts from the 10th through the 18th century. The artists in the traveling exhibition, “Treasures in Heaven,” work out encounters with the divine. Cotter notes “St. John” by Mesrop of Khizan (active 1605–1651). St. John stands in a swirl of throbbing light in colored rays, God’s words flow into St. John’s mouth.
At age 78, I name experiences of blue. My first experience of divine presence came through color. My mother was dying of leukemia. Light shone through cobalt vases and comforted me.
At age 9, I took art classes. Summer blue skies gave joy. Gerard Manley Hopkins saw blue as revelatory. On May 12, 1870, he wrote that he had never seen anything more beautiful than the bluebell. He knew the beauty of the Lord by it. In his book, “Concerning the Spiritual in Art,” Wassily Kandinsky states that blue is the typical heavenly color. I wonder if Kandinsky ever read the poem, “The Cloud” by Percy Bysshe Shelley. He speaks of “Heaven’s blue smile.”
My poem “Blue Sonnet” is based on Exodus 23:9-10.
Blue Sonnet
Blue morning glories reach from ground to sky,
Jacob’s ladder connecting earth, heaven.
Singing, angel muse patiently stands by.
Pure hue, glory, loveliness is leaven.
Hagar looking upon the face of God
Lived. So shall those whose gaze is strong enough
To embrace the icon nourished in sod.
Beauty so deep sadness is joyful hush.
Fathers of Israel saw beneath God’s feet
A sapphire pavement. Hallow, praise, chant.
Sing in Heaven’s City evil’s defeat.
Foundations of treasured, precious blue stone,
Power, purest presence, God’s face alone.
¢¢¢
In Connecticut for 10 years, we worshiped in an Episcopal church. Point-counter point: No more Puritan clear glass windows that let in God’s pure light. Stained glass blues evoked trust that “underneath are the everlasting arms.”
In 2007, Eleanor (Ellie), who took me in after my first mother died, was dying. Because she was not a church member, her sister’s fundamentalist friend worried that Ellie would not go to heaven. I asked Ellie to send me two indigo buntings from the beyond so I could write a poem.
Indigo Bunting Sonnet
Two weeks before Eleanor Parsons died
I asked her for a sign from the Beyond
Specifying two indigo buntings
Loveliest birds, pure notes of heaven’s song.
Two birds don’t have to be in the same place.
Just one would seem like a coincidence.
Double sightings would make a stronger case.
Confirm God’s wide welcome, love’s deepest sense.
Before the memorial service day
A blessed sympathy note came in the mail.
An indigo bunting: “Thank you.” I prayed.
Bunting also on the back, my spirit sailed.
Proof or temporal ambiguity
Creating room for beauty’s mystery?
¢¢¢
Rosemary, my sister of heart and hearth, found “The Indigo Bunting: A Memoir of Edna St. Vincent Millay,” by Vincent Sheean in Ellie’s library. From her likely last couplets, Millay grieved the death of husband Eugen. In the presence of lapis and borage, blue jay and indigo bunting, she would control herself or go inside rather than flaw such perfection with her grief.
In 2017, I with gratitude saw the original of St. John in the J. Paul Getty Museum. I end with my poem “Streaming Beauty.”
Streaming Beauty
St. John the Evangelist
Mesrop of Khizan, 1615,
Armenian, manuscript artist
illuminated a Gospel book, Isfahan,
with colors of desert and sky, sacred
art owned by the J. P. Getty Museum,
St. John is dressed in blue and green.
hues in the Old and New Testaments,
with revelatory import.
The elders of Israel saw under the
feet of God a sapphire pavement of
clearest blue, suggesting holiness.
Mark reports that Jesus ordered people
to sit down on the green grass—in Greek
the fresh, yellow green of springtime.
The great feeding of fish and bread
gifted nourishment for body. The color
green invited hope.
Greeks did not favor blue and green,
in the Odyssey, metallic colors plus,
dawn’s rosy fingers and wine-dark sea.
Not inclined to see the sky as blue
nor grass as green they found other
colors speaking, singing in their prose.
Colors in life and ancient literature
keep my mind attuned, heart pulsing,
contemplating St. John for decades.
Swirling curls envelope the Evangelist.
Blue rays flow into St. John’s mouth.
His scribe, a child, is filled with wonder.
Likewise at age three I was amazed,
comforted by light shining through
cobalt vases as my mother was dying.
Vision of the Logos in streams of blue,
transcendence through light and color,
sustaining beauty, luminous Word.
Sharon R. Chace holds a Master of Theological Studies degree with a biblical concentration from Weston Jesuit School of Theology (1998) and is poet laureate of Rockport.