There they go again.
Please excuse my expansion of Ronald Reagan’s classic line. Some may remember the 1980 debates with Reagan shaking his head in disgust at Jimmy Carter. My disgust centers on something much more insidious than debate dialogue; it is the current rise of Christian Nationalism. Yes, there they go again! People calling themselves Christians forcing their beliefs on everyone else. History has borne witness to this toxic combination many times, yet like the mythological Hydra it continues to raise one of its many ugly heads.
Perhaps the most devastating expression in recent history was the Third Reich. Most of the German churches fell neatly in line with the “goose-step” of the Nazi Party as it spewed anti-Semitism, racism, White Supremacy and enforced the deadly policies folded into that religious and political platform. Lest we think this was a uniquely German idea, we might be reminded that the early Nazi strategists learned by studying the Southern Jim Crow Laws in our own country. Christian Nationalism was rearing a lethal head in those times as well. As Mark Twain quipped, “History never repeats itself, but it often rhymes.” The rhyming now includes demonizing LGBTQ+ people, taking control of women’s bodies and banning books along with the time-tested malevolence of anti-Semitism and racism.
Sadly Christianity appears and reappears in these various iterations of religious Nationalism. This can probably be traced back to Constantine, the Roman emperor who reversed persecution of the early followers of Jesus to become a follower himself. After having a vision in 312 CE, Constantine marked crosses on the shields of his warriors and defeated an overwhelming army at the Milvian Bridge. Shortly thereafter, he was baptized and forced the entire Roman Empire to adopt this new religion. Ignoring the fact that Jesus was Jewish, Constantine insisted that Jews convert to what had then become known as Christianity.
The irony of these various eruptions of Christian Nationalism throughout history is that the original teachings of Jesus of Nazareth were totally antithetical to such a nationalized religion. During his ministry Jesus railed against the “state” religion of Rome as well as the collusion and corruption of the Jewish leadership. According to the Gospel of John (18:36) when Jesus was being interrogated by the Roman Prefect Pontius Pilate on the eve of his death, Jesus was asked if he thought he were the king of the Jews; Jesus answered: “My kingdom is not of this world. If my kingdom were of this world, my followers would have been fighting to keep me from being handed over to the authorities. But my kingdom is not from here.”
Even our nation’s founders, who were not uniformly Christian but mostly Deists, recognized the danger of a nationalized religion and carefully crafted a protection in the First Amendment. Apparently they understood the teachings of Jesus better than many Evangelical Christians do today. The Jewish rabbi from Nazareth, the one who traveled the dusty roads of Palestine, the teacher who’s words can be found in the four gospels, would not condone what we hear being said and see being done in his name today; in fact, he would counter it with the same passion he brought to the aberration in his time. And, perhaps he would be once again killed for speaking the truth. The life he lived and the death he suffered are much more in line with the victims of Christian Nationalist propaganda than those who espouse such hatred under the banner of his name.
There’s a poem by Naomi Shihab Nye titled “I Feel Sorry for Jesus” that speaks to this irony:
People won’t leave Him alone.
I know He said, wherever two or more
are gathered in my name …
but I’ll bet some days He regrets it.
Cozily they tell you what He wants
and doesn’t want
as if they just got an e-mail.
Remember ‘Telephone,’ that pass-it-on game
where the message changed dramatically
by the time it rounded the circle?
Well.
People blame terrible pieties on Jesus.
They want to be his special pet.
Jesus deserves better.
I think He’s been exhausted
for a very long time.
He went into the desert, friends.
He didn’t go into the pomp.
He didn’t go into
the golden chandeliers
and say, the truth tastes better here.
See? I’m talking like I know.
It’s dangerous talking for Jesus.
You get carried away almost immediately.
I stood in the spot where He was born.
I closed my eyes where He died and didn’t die.
Every twist of the Via Dolorosa
was written on my skin.
And that makes me feel like being silent
for Him, you know? A secret pouch
of listening. You won’t hear me
mention this again.
The Rev. Michael Duda is a retired United Church of Christ minister living in Rockport. He formerly served as the senior pastor of the First Church in Wenham.