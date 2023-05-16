MIdweek Musings: Memorial Day tradition: Rereading Walt Whitman

Every year around Memorial Day I reread Walt Whitman’s poem, “When Lilacs Last in the Doorway Bloom’d.”
Although not addressing this poem, Whitman gave us a reason to reread it. He said that to the world a poem must each time (read) be a new discovery. These words or something like them were recorded by Whitman’s devoted friend, Horace Traubel who was like a son, helping with errands and promotions. Traubel tells us that Whitman viewed Abraham Lincoln as a “great captain — chosen for a tempestuous voyage.” Echoing the roll of Lincoln’s tempestuous sea Whitman’s tribute to Lincoln unfolds in wave upon wave of grief. Captain of words, Whitman steers like Lincoln, his beloved captain. The hint for poets is that our writings will help both ourselves and others navigate through choppy seas.
Every time I reread there is freshness and new most favorite lines. In his book, “American Religious Poems,” Harold Bloom cites “When Lilacs Last in the Doorway Bloom’d” as one of Whitman’s major poems. Towards the end of his book, Bloom groups poems in his Reader’s Guide according to topics. “When Lilacs Last in the Doorway Bloom’d” is in the “Social Struggles” section. Social justice issues are rooted in history and are ongoing. Acknowledging continuity underscores the importance of addressing societal problems. Connection with the past can resonate in the present.
Bloom says that in Whitman’s Civil War poem there is a glimpse of the workings of the divine during America’s greatest national trauma. Today our country is divided and to my mind has collective trauma from the COVID-19 pandemic. I am bold enough to offer a definition of “divine” in the context of social struggles. My definition is: Matrix of Good Will. This definition can be embraced by those who believe in a transcendent God or by humanists who feel that the matrix transcends individuals. Can reading Whitman’s poem help people navigate through division and trauma? Maybe there is peacefulness in nature or affirming with Whitman that the dead are at rest, yet mothers, wives, and children who have lost people in wars suffer. Acknowledging grief is the first step in healing. Although Whitman is most noted as an optimistic prophet of a grand America, he also has a priestly or pastoral tone.
For some, favored lines gives solace. The following phrases speak to me: “Stands the lilac-bush tall-growing with heart-shapes leaves of rich green;” “Passing the apple-tree blows of white and pink in the orchard; “Lo, body and soul—this land.” Whitman’s land is our land too. Valuing our land will help Americans remain concerned citizens, who care about the Earth and its people. Trusting in the matrix of good will gives spiritual company or in Whitman’s word “comrades.”
My intuition is that others will find affinity with Whitman’s appreciation for lilacs expressed lovingly in his elegy poem. Whitman mourned the loss of Abraham Lincoln. “Here, coffin that slowly passes, /I give you my spring of lilac.” Even though he knew that he would morn “with every returning spring,” the “perfume strong” of lilacs that he loved gifted comfort. With the gray-brown bird singing a carol that twined with his soul Whitman embraced death with praise and cast sorrow upon “the fathomless universe.”
Returning lilacs with their sweet perfume are blessings of sustaining beauty. In Rockport, young children carry lilacs and flags in the Memorial Day Parade. I wrote the following poem.
Memorial Day 2015
The year of the perfect lilacs,
not past prime nor barely in bud,
florets form with scent borne
through nature’s priestly
blessing, a balm of Gilead
soothing wounded warriors,
scarred by battles and bullets
and torn persons worn by
inner conflicts, deployed at large.
At the start of their school years
children march together
with flags and lilacs.
Drumbeats evoke transcendent
meanings in pondering minds.
Yearnings for healing peace
pulsate, pulsate, pulsate.
Hopeful parents take snapshots,
snippets of perfection or close
enough. Their digital pictures
to date, take little tablet space
with future fates unknown.
In time, images will transfer
to who knows where?
I also painted a watercolor of sprigs of lilacs. I would like people to have it for personal use; feel free to download it.