I wonder if these are the days and nights that the poet e.e. cummings had in mind when he created the words mudluscious and puddle-wonderful to describe the whimsical glee of enjoying the young season of spring as it bursts and blooms and creeps and crawls, stumbling and bumbling its almost drunken-like way forward out of the fallow stupor of winter.
Earlier this week, we here in the northern hemisphere marked the Vernal Equinox, otherwise known as the first day of Astronomical Spring. This is the day on which the cyclical trajectory of the sun crosses the equator moving from south to north. And at the start of this month, we marked the first day of Meteorological Spring. This day indicates a seasonal transition based more on temperature cycles than solar ones.
Regardless of which “first” day of spring you marked this year, all of us are locally enjoying the annual madness of this month we call March.
The month is aptly named. Included among the various contemporary and archaic definitions of the word march is one that indicates a steady movement (when the word is used as a verb). Another definition indicates a frontier-like border shared between two spaces (when the word is used as a noun).
The month of March is both as it simultaneously moves us in a linear direction through our calendar year (as in “March, two, three, four!”) while also serving as a liminal state between the neighboring seasons of winter and spring (as in “In like a lion; out like a lamb”).
Look around and you’ll see the tell-tale signs of this seasonal shift, this magical movement. Daffodil stalks climbing upwards from moist dirt. Trilling bird song lofting from nearby trees whose branches sprout tiny green buds. Daylight lingering into the dinner hour. Muddy paths to stroll. Pooling water to splash. Oh, look, it’s a vernal pool! Was that a peeper I heard last night?
Mudluscious and puddle-wonderful, indeed! Or as the priest-poet Gerard Manley Hopkins once asked of this time of year in his poem “Spring”: What is all this juice and joy?
Can baseball’s Opening Day, a harbinger of the times, be far behind? Play ball! (For the record, the Boston Red Sox open their season at Fenway Park on March 30 — against a Baltimore team named after the oriole, a bird whose annual arrival signals the turn around the corner into another season. But perhaps that season is a subject for another time.)
How are you celebrating the arrival of this newborn spring?
While this month of March can serve as a celebration of life awakening around us and bursting forth, it can also serve as an invitation to reflect on how we care for all this shared juice and joy, this common mud and puddle we call home.
Earlier this month, the faith tradition to which I belong noted the 10th anniversary of the election of the Argentinian Jesuit Jorge Bergolio as Pope Francis. However long his papacy will last and for whatever else he will be remembered, his call for all people of good will to care for our common home will be seen as a signature moment. First released in 2015, his Encyclical Letter Laudato Si’ — On Care For Our Common Home — has not lost any of its urgent appeal. Some might even argue its urgent appeal has increased.
Inviting us to embrace what he termed an integral ecology, an attitude that acknowledges and responds to the interconnectedness of the environmental and the social realms of our lives while asking us to stand in awe before both, Pope Francis wrote:
“If we approach nature and the environment without this openness to awe and wonder, if we no longer speak the language of fraternity and beauty in our relationship with the world, our attitude will be that of masters, consumers, ruthless exploiters, unable to set limits on their immediate needs (11).”
In a prophetic tone, he stressed, “I urgently appeal, then, for a new dialogue about how we are shaping the future of our planet (14)” before adding in a plaintive tone, “If someone has not learned to stop and admire something beautiful, we should not be surprised if he or she treats everything as an object to be used and abused without scruple (215).”
So, in this poetic month of March, let us march with a sense of purpose through the march that is this season, a season that asks us to pause in awe and wonder at the integral ecology to which we belong. Let us name and own the responsibility that is uniquely ours to care for our common home with all its juicy mud and juicy puddles — and let us do so joyfully.
I give the final word to the poet Emily Dickinson ...
A Light exists in Spring
Not present on the Year
At any other period —
When March is scarcely here
A Color stands abroad
On Solitary Fields
That Science cannot overtake
But Human Nature feels.
It waits upon the Lawn,
It shows the furthest Tree
Upon the furthest Slope you know
It almost speaks to you.
Happy Spring!
The Rev. William Campbell, S.J., is director of the Eastern Point Retreat House in Gloucester.