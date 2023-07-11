I asked myself why anyone would be interested in my personal story. Perhaps there are shared sensibilities. In my art and writing, the idea of the mountain is trust in triumph. Triumph as the betterment of society or personal achievement is aspirational. The triangle shape, which is the basic shape of mountains, suggests aspiration. Consider, for example, the meeting house of the Unitarian Society in Madison, Wisconsin. The triangle shapes in the meeting house designed by Frank Lloyd Wright are architectural features, symbolizing aspiration.
The appeal of mountains started early in life. When I was 9, my family took a trip to the White Mountains of New Hampshire. Notch after notch; lunch in North Conway; overnight in a 1950s era cottage: I took it all in with wonder.
Rockport High School Class of 1962 sang “Climb Every Mountain” at graduation. There would be many mountains to climb. Two years later, after my sophomore year of college, my friend, Joanne, gave me a ride from Albion College to her home in Pennsylvania. Exhausted, I found comfort in scripture. Joanne still remembers me looking up at a mountain and quoting Psalm 121: 1-2
“I lift up my eyes to the hills.
From whence does my help come? My help comes from the Lord, who made heaven and Earth.”
Back in Rockport, my doctor said I would not fully recover from anemia complicated by a heart murmur until December of my junior year.
Did I find my dream by climbing every mountain? In high school and college I wanted to go into religious education. Everyone, although with different motivations, said: “Do not do it. You do not have enough physical stamina.” The strongest statement came from an American history professor who was a devout Methodist. Because he was the leader of a college tour, he knew me well. He said: “You will work very hard. They will never know how hard you work. The work will kill you. and then they will pick the bones.”
My birth weight was about 4 pounds. Most likely too much incubator oxygen slightly damaged heart, brain, and eyes, causing my lack of physical stamina and coordination. These conditions have too often been judgmentally dismissed.
In 1998 I graduated from Weston Jesuit School of Theology with a Master of Theological Studies degree with a biblical concentration. I was a middle-aged Protestant wildcard! Jesuit professors, all gentle gentlemen, helped me hone my voice in poetry and prose. After publication of my book, “Images of Light: Ascent to Trust in Triumph,” (Resource Publications, an imprint of Wipf and Stock, 2013) the late Daniel J. Harrington, S.J., said “very impressive, you have indeed found your vocation as a writer.” Writing is a way of contributing to the on-going discussion of what it means to be religious. My Wipf and Stock titles are in biblical studies and poetry. With encouragement from understanding people, I am actualizing my dream.