Midweek Musings: Uncovering Gloucester’s hidden history

His name was Bachus. The entry in the church record, handwritten by the Rev. Thomas Jones, said simply: “November 1811. Bachus, a Black man thought to be upwards of a hundred years.”
There are others. Here is recorded, on Nov. 22, 1813: “Cloe, a Black woman at the workhouse.”
Seldom were there last names. Some had no known name: “Jan. 6, 1822. _______, daughter of Francis, a man of color.”
Moore. Jenny. And others. Died at the workhouse.
One of the reasons two churches began the Cape Ann Slavery and Abolition project, back in 2015, was that we heard people asserting from time to time that there had never been enslaved people here on Cape Ann. People from the Unitarian Universalist Society of Rockport and the Gloucester Unitarian Universalist Church decided to change this narrative, to uncover some of the history of people of color here on Cape Ann, and to show how the economy, local and national, was built on a foundation of slavery. We learned a tremendous amount, and in January 2020 we launched a website, www.capeannslavery.org, to share our findings, and reveal some of the hidden lives we encountered. Our work is ongoing.
Here in 2023, as we commemorate the 400 years of European settlement in Gloucester, we have a rare opportunity to remember, to say people’s names, to tell their stories. The 400+ Stories project is a wonderful example of the effort to bring the people of Gloucester to life.
Sadly, so many people lived silent and mostly hidden lives, reduced to a line in a minister’s record book. We wish we knew what their lives were like, how they came to Gloucester, the names they called themselves. We wish we knew where they are buried, so that they could be remembered in some way.
We do know a little about some formerly enslaved people who lived in Gloucester. Last fall the City of Gloucester’s Cemetery Advisory Committee and Wellspring House collaborated to restore three gravestones of members of the Freeman family, who for generations lived in what is now Wellspring House in West Gloucester.
We also know a bit about members of the Dalton family. A formerly enslaved man, Gloster Dalton, was a founding member of what is now the Gloucester Unitarian Universalist Church. He and his wife Phillis lived for years in a home they owned on Winchester Place. Other Dalton relatives included Thomas and Scipio, who had roots in Gloucester, and who were well known in Boston abolitionist circles. They were involved in establishing the African Humane Society in Boston, which founded the African Meetinghouse on Beacon Hill, along with an adjacent school.
Throughout the Cape Ann Slavery and Abolition project we learned not just the hidden stories of people, but also the hidden stories of how wealth accumulated as a result of the slave trade. We learned how fishing schooners would sail to the Caribbean loaded with dried fish, to feed the slaves working on the sugar and coffee plantations. The ships would return to Gloucester loaded with molasses that was distilled into rum. People grew wealthy.
After 1808, when the international slave trade was outlawed, Gloucester ships made the voyage to the west coast of Africa to smuggle captured Africans back to the United States or to the Caribbean. Schooners and brigs were outfitted with hidden extra decks to hold people, who often could barely sit up in the tiny spaces. British naval logs from 1842 and 1843 document how two Gloucester-owned ships, the Illinois and the Leda, were intercepted at sea. There are conflicting accounts of what exactly took place, but as our website states, “The historical record makes only one thing clear: the Illinois of Gloucester was engaged in the illegal slave trade.”
As profits accumulated through the shipping of goods to and from plantations and later to Europe, and as prominent Gloucester residents began to engage directly in the transport of enslaved people, money was invested in related industries and into civic and religious institutions. The wealth made its way into the shipbuilding and construction trades. Banks were established, as was a cotton mill in Rockport. And ultimately, profits made by participating in all these different aspects of the slavery economy began to benefit institutions such as churches, universities, libraries, and museums. Money made through the buying and selling of human beings still forms the foundation of much of the wealth that has accumulated. We all continue to benefit.
We have much to celebrate and honor this year. But we must recognize that much of our history remains hidden, often in plain sight. Our website, www.capeannslavery.org, is a starting point in revealing the stories and the names of long-forgotten people that are a part of Gloucester’s history. We at the Cape Ann Slavery and Abolition Trust are grateful to be able to contribute to this effort to learn as much as possible about the many people who were here before us, who shaped this place we call home.
For Bachus, for Cloe, for Jenny, for Moore, and for all the unnamed people.
The Rev. Janet Parsons is minister of the Gloucester Unitarian Universalist Church. The Midweek Musings column rotates among Cape Ann clergy.