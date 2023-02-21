Have you ever looked at the structure of a leaf, its architecture, its veins? Or the feathers on a diving duck after it emerges from the water? Each feather shedding water as if the duck’s back were waxed. and truth be told, it sort of is. When I wander in my garden in late winter after the snow’s gone, I wonder what lies hidden there in nature’s “suspended animation,” those cocoons surrounding wintering-over larvae of butterflies and moths. Could it be another black swallowtail? Maybe a luna moth?
I’m no botanist, nor a scientist of any kind, but I try to keep my eyes open. For many of us, a tree is a simply a green lollipop shape held up by a brown trunk. and when one is looking for shade, that’s a good tree to have. Look more closely though, and the very trunk of the tree, what one may have thought of as just the foundation or skeleton, is home to many insects and animals. Roots reach deep into the earth to support the tree and to draw nourishment. Birds weave their nests in cavities in the trunk, and consume the insects that live in the crevices of the bark. Caterpillars inch their way up and down the trunk to reach their leafy meals. Birds seek out the caterpillars for lunch. Each leaf may host several insects, all while doing its main job of providing energy to the tree.
Each tree is a power plant, really. Harnessing power from the sun, creating energy for the tree through photosynthesis, taking in carbon dioxide and transforming it and then returning the “exhaust” from the energy production back into the environment as oxygen. Actually, it’s a bit more complicated than that, but it fascinates me that plants and trees growing around us can absorb contaminated air and transform it into oxygen. That plants and trees store energy in their roots or in their fruit.
I like to think that we store energy in our roots and in our fruit, as well. It’s one of the reasons I start my day in silence. I seek to be in touch with the source of my life energy, and maybe you do, too, whatever your particular tradition. Healing energy reaches us from the divine, from creation, and from one another. In my tradition, we believe that there is a reflection of the divine in each human face. and so everywhere I turn, there’s a chance to see glimpses of the divine, to hear God’s whisper.
In my religious tradition, today is Ash Wednesday, the beginning of Lent. It’s a time to set aside distractions and to be present to love. A time to turn back to what sustains us, what calls us to grow, what saves us. For some, it’s a time to give things up. For others, it’s a time to take things on, perhaps a new spiritual practice. To die to the things that aren’t lifegiving and to renew a commitment to what makes us whole.
It’s a time when I can stop my wandering and simply wonder at the way a cormorant holds her wings in the sun to dry. To behold the exquisite beauty of the center of a flamboyant zinnia. To allow the inviting tonic of the wood thrush’s flute-y melody to strike a chord deep within me. To delight in that glimmer in the eye of someone I’ve not yet met. To know the divine presence among us in so many communities of love, thriving in meeting places all around us, like the Cape Ann Thrift Shop, or The Grace Center, or the many arts centers, or the library, or our communities of worship or our schools. Remembering what I love about this world and this life is a first step in being present to love; what is it that you love about this world, this life?
The Rev. Dr. Norma Brettell is pastor of the Trinity Congregational Church, UCC, 70 Middle St. in Gloucester. Midweek Musings rotates among Cape Ann clergy.