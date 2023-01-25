My View: Where are the youth?

“What’s a yout?” queried an angry Judge Haller in the 1992 hit comedy “My Cousin Vinny.”
So too might you ask a similar question especially if you are in any way involved in local politics — “What, or where, are the youth?”
Sure, there are a few examples of young local heroes — such as Samantha Watson, twice elected as the high vote-getter on the School Committee; Liam Anastasia-Murphy, a smart and talented member of the Open Space and Recreation Committee; Mayor Greg Verga’s staff director of communications and constituent services Pam Tobey; the energetic and all things Gloucester Isabel Pett, program events manager for Gloucester 400+; and the entrepreneurial Ryan Foote, owner of Main Street’s Blackbear Barbershop and member of the new Downtown Organization Committee. These young men and women were either elected, volunteer, or are staff to a place they care deeply about. I am sure there are more examples, but not as many as we need.
The Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce can boast its Next Generation group of young professionals working together to advance their mission of “greater success and economic development” of the region.
But we need more of their young voices in civic affairs, not less.
2023is the year of Gloucester’s 400+ anniversary, the year of another local election, and should be the year of Gloucester’s Young Adults.
And what better place to start to make a difference than at City Hall. That’s a building run by those who show up. So young people, show up, your city is depending on you.
Dale Avenue decisions, largely made by Baby Boomers (born between 1945 and 1965) and Gen Xers (1965 to 1980), affect all of us, including Millennials (1981 to 2019), Gen Z’s (1995 to 2010), and Gen Alphas (2010 to present.)
To the youth of the city, don’t look back some day and ask: “What happened, and where was I?” Or worse yet, face your own children who might someday ask: “Where were you, and what did you do?”
Get involved now. Run for one of 16 local elected seats up for grabs this year. You could be the next mayor, city councilor, or School Committee member.
You could also volunteer for one of the more than 100 positions on Gloucester’s committees, commissions, and boards. You can make a difference there because our city, like most municipalities in the commonwealth, is managed by volunteers. They are an uncompensated army of residents who compose our planning, zoning, health and waterways boards, open space, and conservation commissions.
These are your friends and neighbors who make critical day-to-day decisions that have huge implications for our environment and neighborhoods, health and safety, schools, pocketbooks, and our future.
The way most people engage in local politics is on Election Day when they show up to vote every two years. That must change. Young people can’t just stand around and wait every other year for an election to say they are full participants in our democracy. No, there’s too much going on, there’s too much at stake, there’s our next 400 years to think about.
It’s generally assumed that young people are disengaged, disillusioned, and uninterested in civic life — I don’t buy it.
A good example was in June 2020, when Gloucester High School students led more than 250 people in peaceful protest against the killing of George Floyd. They marched from the sacred Man at the Wheel to our beloved City Hall.
Other relevant issues that can and should motivate and inspire Gloucester’s young people to act include things such as affordable housing, climate change, and the overall direction in which our city is heading.
Researchers have found that early civic engagement is mutually beneficial to young people and to the communities in which they participate. Behavioral psychologist Parissa Ballard discovered that early civic engagement is associated with positive health outcomes later in life. She found that getting involved locally as a young adult in things such as politics, voting, and volunteering were related to improved mental health, and greater educational attainment — things we can all use.
Civic engagement is not only a meaningful part of young people’s healthy development and transition into adulthood but is also an important part of our democratic society. The Brennan Center for Justice, a nonpartisan law and policy institute, says that engagement in local stuff is “a key indicator of adulthood.”
If that’s true, to the young adults of Gloucester who serve, thank you; to those who may or may not be thinking about it, it’s time to show up, your city needs you.
Jack Clarke is a Gloucester resident and frequent contributor to the Gloucester Daily Times.