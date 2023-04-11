America is in first place among all other high-income nations when it comes to gun homicides. According to the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME), the number of gun homicides in America is 22 times greater than in the European Union and 23 times greater than in Australia. Child deaths by guns in the US are nearly 15 times higher. and mental health impacts people in every country, yet ours is the only one that makes it so easy to access guns.
We are unique from these countries in that we have a centuries-long history of slavery made possible by guns. Guns have been the enforcers of white supremacy in this country since its inception. They have become identity DNA for some whites. To limit their guns is to revoke their power and privilege. That guns are killing us today in record numbers is connected to our past. We cannot address one without coming to terms with the other. and those most committed to keeping their guns are the very people working to deny our violent history of oppression.
The irony of our Constitution is that it was written by men outlining their rights while denying the rights of thousands. Since free, enforced labor was an enormous wealth generator, those with moral objections to slavery capitulated even though it stood in stark opposition to their stated ideals. The founders knew full well that slavery invited insurrection as they themselves had just staged a revolt against the British, their perceived oppressors. So they put in place a system of state-sanctioned terror and violence that denied the right of self-defense for the enslaved, and created an ever-ready white militia to enforce the expansion of racial capitalism.
The right to bear arms was intended to safeguard against enemies foreign and domestic. Foreign enemies at the time were France and Spain who controlled neighboring territories. Domestic enemies were Indigenous people and enslaved Africans. Without guns, European settlers would never have been able to force Indigenous people off their land or coerce the transport and free labor of enslaved Africans to work that land.
The second amendment was never intended for Black and brown people, whether enslaved or free, who were subject to searches, seizures, even death for possession of firearms without the express permission and supervision of whites. In fact, it was intended to prevent them from access to guns and from defending themselves, since it deputized all white men to arm themselves against people of color.
We carry this history into the present every time we see police with guns disproportionately use them against Black and brown Americans. and Black and brown Americans with guns are disproportionately killed just for possessing them. The U.S. Commission on Civil Rights found that “stand your ground” laws are ten times more likely to rule a homicide justifiable when the shooter is white and the victim Black; than if a Black person shoots a white person claiming self-defense. and even the NRA supported gun safety measures in the 1960s when the Black Panther Party armed itself yet gun safety measures are not endorsed when white supremacists arm themselves with firearms.
White supremacy uses fear and distrust to divide us from one another. Slaveholders’ fear of insurrection in our past has become whites’ fear of Blacks today. Guns help assuage those fears in the same way that the second amendment helped assuage slaveholders’ fears. Remember the dramatic surge in gun sales after Barack Obama was elected President in 2008? In “The Second: Race and Guns in a Fatally Unequal America,” Carol Anderson writes, “If Black is the default threat, Black folks with guns become an exponential threat that has to be curtailed.”
On April 6, two promising, newly elected African American state representatives in Tennessee were removed from their seats in an unprecedented vote, just for calling for gun safety measures. Democratic state representatives Justin J. Pearson and Justin Jones were expelled from the Tennessee House for joining their constituents in a peaceful protest for gun safety in the aftermath of a mass shooting at a school in Nashville that killed three children and three adults. Rep. Gloria Johnson, a white woman, who participated in the same demonstration, was not expelled. The rage and panic displayed in the Tennessee state house during the vote made it obvious that there is a deeply entrenched race-based subtext in the gun debate which paralyzes progress toward solutions.
There are only two options before us. Either we arm everyone everyday with evermore lethal weapons or we learn from other countries and states with sensible gun safety measures. The data consistently show that states with the strongest gun safety measures are those with the lowest number of gun deaths. and anti-democratic practices that shut down constructive discussion on an issue of such national importance need to be called out.
America’s love for guns is irrational considering the heartache they bring us. A country with more guns than people is a country deeply fearful of its neighbors. Slavery, white supremacy, and the false belief that guns will protect us got us here. and those granted the original right to possess guns to oppress others have shown they are willing to sacrifice all of our children at the altar of their power, despite the empty “thoughts and prayers” they offer in the grief and mayhem they create. Until an agenda of peace replaces one of power, we will continue to traumatize our youth and lose our loved ones.
Candace Waldron, MDiv, is a freelance blogger at www.candacewaldron.com, author of “My Daughter He: Transitioning With Our Transgender Children,” and former assistant director of Protective Services at AgeSpan. She lives in Rockport.