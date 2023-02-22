The party is on! Our quadricentennial kickoff, Overture to 2023, was held Jan. 15 in the Putman Auditorium at Gloucester High School. and thanks to the long, dedicated prep work by Linn Parisi — and her many helpers — it was a sparkling afternoon worthy of the occasion: marking 400+ years of glory and grit in Gloucester.
Mayor Greg Verga enthusiastically welcomed all, setting the tone. The Pledge of Allegiance and “The Star Spangled Banner” were followed by Rob Bradshaw’s rousing fanfare and later Gloucester’s official song, “Where’d They Go?”, performed by its composer, Allen Estes. Other presenters were introduced by the Master of Ceremonies, state Senate Minority Leader Bruce Tarr. and the distinguished keynote speaker, Professor David Walt, one of the founders of the Gloucester Marine Genomics Institute, escorted the audience ahead one hundred years to 2123. We have a bright future.
I won’t review the entire program. You can watch for yourself. 1623 Studios did an excellent job of broadcasting the ceremonies live and has made the video available on its website. See the sidebar which accompanies this column.
And don’t feel badly about missing the event. I missed it myself! The culprit was COVID-19. After dodging the menace for three years, the bug finally got me — on vacation — just days before I was supposed to read my kickoff poem, “Hymn for Gloucester at 400.” I watched from the living room and, honestly, I was sicker from disappointment than I was from the virus. But former Mayor Bruce Tobey read the poem for me and did a sensitive, powerful rendition that made me proud. The poem, like the video, is available. For the poem, also see the sidebar, or pick up a hardcopy downtown at City Hall, Sawyer Free Library, or the Gloucester 400+ office at the corner of Main and Hancock streets.
The title of this column is taken from “Hymn for Gloucester at 400.” I wanted the poem to capture the deep sense of history and heritage we all feel this year. I am not a native. I arrived here in 1973, in the middle of the 350th celebrations, and so have been here for only an eighth of the city’s official history. But I fell in love with Gloucester the day I arrived and that emotion is still just as strong. I will close here by reprising the last stanza of the poem which imagines that all of us have joined the Man at the Wheel on the deck of his schooner:
And salt of serious earth, as sea-salt hands,
Acclaiming to fourth and future jubilees
This weatherly granite, Gloucester, proudly stand
At history’s helm and brave the blustering seas.
John J. Ronan is a former poet laureate for the city of Gloucester and host of “The Writer’s Block” at 1623 Studios.