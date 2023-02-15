Verga: State of the City

2023 is off to a busy start in the mayor’s office. As I jump into year two as mayor, I am optimistic about all we will achieve in 2023 and am looking forward to the future.
I took office on Jan. 1, 2022, with a mission to bring transparency, collaboration, and efficiency into the mayor’s office — and I am proud of all that we have accomplished. I want to thank our hard-working city staff for the critical work they do every day to serve Gloucester and its residents. I also want to thank all the dedicated volunteers on our city’s boards, committees and commissions, who play such an important role in Gloucester’s success.
On top of our typical responsibilities and work to keep this city running, we have been able to launch innovative new initiatives, bring a new tone to City Hall, and engage our residents in city decisions. My first days in office were filled with managing major power outages and winter storms, but we hit the ground running and began the work to make every day in Gloucester better than the day before.
I had some lofty goals when I took office, but I am confident that we have made incredible progress for our city. Creating a respectful and professional work environment has been my administration’s priority from day one. We have worked hard to establish collaborative relationships with department heads and staff to find more effective and efficient ways to serve our community. I meet regularly with City Council and School Committee leadership to maintain open communication as we all work towards the same goal of making Gloucester a better place to live, work and visit. I have personally taken on responding to “Requests to the Mayor” from the City Council to remain engaged and responsive. We continue to build on the incredible relationship with our state and federal legislators — I am so grateful for their tireless advocacy and support.
I heard overwhelmingly from residents that the conditions of our city’s roads had to be addressed and the need to find solutions to improving the state of our private roads. I launched the Private Roads Working Group to put forth realistic recommendations to work within state law and city ordinances to help address the issues faced by homeowners on private roads. I have recommended a new allocation to support paving and road repairs and work to close the funding gap; this will put the city in a better position to handle municipal roads so we can get back to patching potholes on private roads. We have also begun working with local realtors through the North Shore Realtors Association to educate real estate professionals on the issue and their responsibility to disclose if a home is on a private or municipal road. The Private Roads Working Group’s recommendations are being put into action, and I want to thank the members for sharing their knowledge and commitment.
In addition to these policy changes, we have invested financially to help tackle our city’s municipal roads. I increased the Fiscal Year 2023 Paving Budget for the Department of Public Works by nearly 500%, allocated $3 million from COVID-19 local fiscal recovery runds (more commonly known as ARPA), and $300,000 in free cash” for fiscal year 2022. This significant investment demonstrates my commitment to improving our roads, and you can see the progress throughout the city as Publi Works tackles major paving projects.
The city launched an innovative beach reservation system for non-residents, dramatically reducing traffic and simplifying the beach parking process for all visitors. We successfully launched an online application for resident beach stickers — streamlining and modernizing the process for residents. Both of these new systems required support and engagement from a variety of city departments, and it was incredible to see the teamwork as we navigated the new technologies and operations. I am proud to say this was a prime example of efficiency and collaboration across city departments.
As a coastal community, it is critical that we continue to do our part to combat climate change and find ways to evolve with the changing environment and economy. We have hired the city’s first full-time sustainability coordinator to bring a much-needed lens of resiliency and sustainability to all city projects and initiatives. The sustainability coordinator will use the finalized Climate Action Resiliency Plan to guide their work and the city’s efforts to implement the plan’s meaningful recommendations.
The city will be wrapping up the Municipal Harbor Plan in the coming months, which will put forward recommendations to reinvigorate our waterfront while considering the changing oceans. I am committed to supporting the implementation of this plan as it will serve as a strategic document to support the existing economic base on the waterfront and expand economic development opportunities. Our close proximity to the ocean is a major resource to our community, but it presents challenges with the evolving economy and threats of climate change.
We have supported essential economic development programs to help our local businesses and future economic growth. I have committed $1.5 million of ARPA funds to various initiatives in this category, including a city-wide wayfinding system and seeding the creation of a downtown management organization.
The critical work on protecting our wastewater treatment facility from rising sea levels will begin this year — the flood barrier project will start in the coming months. I have also committed $10 million of ARPA to address the need for secondary wastewater treatment, with work beginning in earnest this year. As America’s oldest seaport, our traditional fishing and fish processing industries depend on this facility and its reliable services. The lack of industrial pretreatment of wastewater limits the amount of fish processing and manufacturing in Gloucester and increases the cost of doing business in our city. These upgrades to the wastewater treatment facility would make Gloucester a more inviting and attractive location for current and future businesses. We successfully received $2 million from the federal government through our federal delegation to help support this vital work. I see the investment in our wastewater treatment facility as an investment in Gloucester’s future — both for our residents and economy.
That is just a small number of projects we accomplished in 2022, and now we can look toward 2023. I have learned a lot from my first year in office — we were able to wrap up several inherited projects, launch numerous new programs and initiatives to support the community, and respond to concerns from residents. I am motivated to continue our work and take on new opportunities and challenges in 2023.
In the coming year, I intend to use ARPA funds to preserve and improve Gloucester’s beautiful open spaces and recreational areas. It has become even more clear how important these areas are to our community and residents. I plan to announce additional information regarding funding for open space and recreation, arts and culture, public health, and general government.
We are planning to launch the Comprehensive Planning Initiative (CPI) late this spring to update Plan 2000 and establish the city’s goals for the next five years. This will be led by the city’s Community Development Department and Planning Board and will include stakeholder interviews and opportunities for public input. We will use the CPI to help respond to state-mandated multi-family zoning and create a long-term plan for our city as we work to address the housing shortage, the impacts of climate change, and the evolving economy.
It is also an exciting time for Gloucester as we acknowledge our 400th anniversary. This is an opportunity for our city to reflect on our community’s past and look ahead at all that we will continue to do and achieve. I want to thank the Gloucester 400+ organization for all it has done to prepare for this year and for all it will do to bring the community together in the coming months.
My office is always open, and I encourage you to reach out with any questions or concerns. I am proud of all we achieved in 2022 and look forward to 2023!