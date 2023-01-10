Commentary: A City Council review of 2022

On Jan. 1, 2022, nine newly elected city councilors were sworn in at City Hall by City Clerk Joanne Senos. Four councilors were re-elected for a fourth term, and five new councilors were elected. I was honored to be elected as council president and my three-term colleague, Ward 5 Councilor Sean Nolan, was elected vice president.
On Ja.11, 2022, our first City Council Zoom meeting was held. I highlighted governance priorities for our 2022/2023 council:
● Transparency and accountability to taxpayers with checks and balances.
● Meeting preparedness, community engagement, civil discourse and active listening.
● When deserved, celebrate success; when confronted with a hurdle, focus on the issue or situation and not the person.
Workshops, governance commitment
By March 1, our newly elected City Council had completed two Zoom governance meetings on legislative matters including council orders, city charter, the purview of our legislative branch of government, open meeting laws, and council rules of procedure. Because we had five new councilors, City Auditor Ken Costa, provided a third governance presentation on what to expect in the fiscal year 2023 city budget process.
Simultaneously, our council unanimously signed on to support and be held accountable to our Code of Conduct, a document for elected officials that directs us to treat each other with dignity and respect. Finally, with the recommendation of our Human Rights Commission, our council also introduced and approved a civility preamble at the beginning of each City Council meeting. This preamble ends stating, “We as councilors do not condone language that is discriminatory or offensive and will not accept it at city meetings.”
Here are highlights of City Council accomplishments in 2022:
● Ordinance and Administration, under the leadership of Council Vice President Sean Nolan, Vice Chair Jamie O’Hara and Councilor Frank Margiotta, vetted and appointed 107 members of boards and commissions recommended by Mayor Greg Verga. The standing committee reviewed the beach rules ordinances and our full committee unanimously granted surfers extended hours in the years ahead. In addition, O and A handled sensitive matters such as parking ordinances at Farrington Avenue and other locations, addressed an emergency extension of the shellfish flat closures when red tide invaded our shores and introduced and approved many new signage initiatives.
● Budget and Finance, under the leadership of Councilor Scott Memhard, Vice Chair Tony Gross and Councilor Jeff Worthley, led a well-vetted budget process. Our city’s fiscal 2023 budget was $127.6 million for our General Fund, which includes a single line school appropriation of $47 million, a 3% increase from fiscal 2022. The council also approved 10 Community Preservation Act (CPA) projects in the calendar year 2022, amounting to $895,102, while working closely with the Community Preservation Committee (CPC). Loan orders on matters like library renovations and new fire trucks were vetted thoroughly and transparently at B and F.
● Planning and Development, under the leadership of Councilor Jason Grow, Vice Chair Val Gilman and Councilor Tracy O’Neil, introduced proposed zoning amendments to the Use and Dimensional Requirements for one-, two-, and three-family and multifamily housing. Our public participation was better than ever. Many new voices were heard and over 285 residents participated in five Zoom ward meetings. This committee successfully initiated and approved an inclusionary housing amendment to ensure proper compliance to requiring affordable housing units in the years ahead. To support local restaurants, our council voted to authorize an outdoor dining special permit for the summer and early fall of 2022. In the months ahead, we will seek leadership from city administration via grant assistance, to allow businesses and restaurant owners to work collaboratively to determine the optimal logistics for outdoor dining and downtown businesses.
Fixed Vendor neighborhood meeting on Plum Cove Beach
A record-breaking 125 residents, mostly from Lanesville and Ward 4-2, attended this neighborhood meeting to voice their support for the fixed vendor “Taco Truck ‘’ business permitted at Plum Cove Beach. Supporters listened to the two neighbors in opposition, and then a respectful dialogue occurred with passionate testimony. Six councilors attended to listen. Our council tightened up our language to better protect the livelihoods and security of our fixed vending small businesses, like the taco truck, and encouraged residents to see what additional fixed vending locations could be added. This ward meeting was a great example of the importance of public participation and respectful democracy.
Public Participation and Zoom meetings
The introduction of Zoom became an unexpected benefit of COVID-19. While immune-compromised residents were isolating themselves from public gatherings, our council was grateful to include these constituents in our remote council meetings.
Since transparency and community engagement were noted as key governance priorities in our stated goals, our City Council was pleased that in 2022, close to 60 residents spoke to us on a variety of issues, including playground needs, zoning and affordable housing concerns, creek contamination, American Rescue Plan Act planning as well as traffic safety and enforcement matters. Residents who addressed the council received written letters from Mayor Verga within two weeks of the meeting. I remain grateful that Mayor Verga personally watches our Zoom recordings of public comments the morning after each council meeting, if not attending our meetings in person.
Surprisingly, the convenience of Zoom remote participation technology in 2022 did not equate to increased public comments at City Council meetings. In 2019, 68 residents participated in public comments at in-person meetings at City Hall compared to 58 who zoomed in to voice their concerns in 2022. At one City Council meeting in 2019, 14 residents participated in public comments to oppose the Green Street site for a new combined elementary school while eight residents shared concerns about the noise level at an East Main Street business. However, there is no doubt that the popularity of Zoom meetings remains high, as we consistently witnessed a large number of attendees at our remote meetings. Recording our meetings also promotes government transparency.
Hybrid meetings of standing committees
With the help of city IT Director Ryan Knowles and the support of city administration, our council voted unanimously to begin true hybrid standing committee meetings in October at the Harbormaster’s conference room. The public can now choose to Zoom OR join each standing committee in person. Collectively, we look forward to our full City Council meetings becoming a true hybrid in February 2023 when we return to Kyrouz Auditorium at City Hall.
Council positioned to hit the ground running in 2023
In January and February 2023, ward councilors are encouraged to hold meetings to seek public input on fiscal year 2024 budget priorities prior to city staff penning their proposals. At these ward meetings, we will listen to constituent concerns and suggestions on matters including private road repair, zoning and affordable housing needs, open space, and more.
Our council will play active leadership roles in future Gloucester zoning initiatives, including floodplain overlays and transient-oriented development multi-family R-5 zoning initiatives that will be recommended to us by the Planning Board in mid to late 2023. We remain eager to participate in the re-introduction of a city-wide Master Plan and see this as an opportunity to listen closely to our constituents.
These are just a few examples of the important work ahead and we plan to hit the ground running in 2023. We encourage and appreciate our community’s involvement.
Before closing, a 2022 shout-out is in order for our city clerk’s office under the leadership of Joanne Senos. Thank you Joanne, Grace, Sherry, Marie, Danielle and Karen for serving our residents with the utmost professionalism. Your collective work during the election process, including overseeing early voting, was second to none.
Finally, kudos to Kenny Costa, auditor, who also reports to our City Council. Kenny, along with our CFO John Dunn, made us proud when Gloucester, once again, received, “A Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting” from the Government Finance Officers Association.
In 2023, our City Council looks forward to returning to Kyrouz Auditorium in late February for true hybrid meetings. As your elected city legislative leaders, we encourage and value collaboration, transparency and municipal accountability. Happy New Year!
Val Gilman is Gloucester’s Ward 4 city councilor and council president for 2022-2023.