Happy new year!
In addition to 2023 providing the opportunity to fully celebrate the 400+ anniversary of America’s first seaport, it’s also local election time — again.
During this so-called “off-year election,” candidates will come knocking on doors asking for support. Some will be running to hold on to their seats, and some will be coveting those chairs for themselves.
The pursuers of office will include those who want to be the next mayor, those seeking to occupy one of the nine City Council posts, and those who think they’re smart enough to be one of six members of the School Committee.
Those 16 slots are all up for grabs. None should go unopposed. Every officeholder or potential officeholder should be challenged along with their platforms and ideas. Contested seats are good for democracy.
Of all the openings, it should be way too early to talk elections for mayor. Why? Because it’s crazy that Gloucester’s leader is elected every two years instead of four. The first year is hardly enough time to get an administration in place, hire and train staff, set and begin implementing an agenda, draft a budget, complete the unfinished business of the previous mayor, and otherwise get your feet on the ground — and then its election time again.
Plus, other stuff happens as soon as the chief executive walks into City Hall, like blizzards, power outages, water main breaks, pandemics, and a myriad of additional natural and man-made crises.
Salem and Newburyport wisely amended their local constitutions, their city charters, to double the term of mayor from two to four years. But not Gloucester. Four years ago, Gloucester volunteers fell 300 signatures short of the 3,300 needed to look at updating the 1973 city charter. Gloucester thus remains stuck with having to choose its CEO every two years instead of every four.
Candidates serious about a run/re-run will spend time over the winter discussing it with their families, or should, before launching a late winter/early spring fund-raising campaign.
And we need to be prepared to take them on. After all, they will work for us.
In “Profiles in Courage,” John F. Kennedy wrote: “In a democracy, every citizen, regardless of his interest in politics, ‘holds office;’ every one of us is in a position of responsibility; and, in the final analysis, the kind of government we get depends upon how we fulfill those responsibilities. We the people, are the boss, and we will get the kind of political leadership, be it good or bad, that we demand and deserve.”
So now is the time to look back at the promises, or lack thereof, that city politicians made when first running. Did they keep their promises? If not, they have less than a year to make good on them.
If you don’t know what commitments they made, if any, go online and look them up. Especially interesting will be how the new batch of candidates proposes to do things differently and better. Push them on this at the doorstep and on the phone.
The following are some of the policy matters that dominated last year’s Dale Avenue debates.
COVID-19, both locally and down the line; housing, especially the affordable kind; zoning and re-zoning; transit-oriented development; taking care of our neighbors, especially the homeless, food insecure, and addicted; fixing public streets and sidewalks; determining who’s responsible for maintaining private roads; spending American Rescue Plan Act money; funding for the new $100 million secondary wastewater treatment plant; all things fish and fishing; Gloucester’s 400+ anniversary; planning for all things that need to be planned for; the library addition; teachers’ pay; building the new East Veterans elementary school; and the island’s response to climate change; to just name a few.
How did your local elected officials do? Should they be re-elected or should the voters just clean house and start over? It’s your call.
The job this new year will be to give all office-seekers a run for their money and determine whether they are truly qualified to represent the best interests of this great city.
And if you don’t think the crop of candidates standing before you are up to the job, well then perhaps you should run.
Jack Clarke is a Gloucester resident and frequent contributor to the Gloucester Daily Times.