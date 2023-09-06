Commentary: Sawyer Free Library: Investing in human capital

Gloucester’s Sawyer Free Library, a vital community resource, is much more than a repository and distributor of books. Just check the website (sawyerfreelibrary.org) to see the diversity and scope of programs for people of all ages and interests. Sawyer’s planned investment of $29 million to double its size is an investment in more than a physical asset, it’s an investment in Gloucester’s human capital.
Gloucester, and the region, face many challenges reflected in the design of the library and plans for its use. Public spaces, community access to broadband and digital technologies, and sustainability features will ensure that the library fulfills its mission as “a place of learning, innovation and creativity to nurture and strengthen the community,” i.e., investing in human capital. New space, coupled with expanded access to technologies and programs, will be especially important to young people.
Highlighting the diversity and prominence of the library, and why its expansion plans are more than an investment in a building, were two stories in Saturday’s Gloucester Daily Times. One featured U.S. Rep. Seth Moulton’s nomination of the library, and Cape Ann Museum, for “the prestigious 2024 National Medal for Museum and Library Science.” Moulton pointed to how they “inform, educate, engage, and connect our community … in immeasurable ways.” The other, the lead story in Saturday’s edition, was on “a community Lego event” to be held Sept. 16 when the library will partner with Boston’s Lego Discovery Center in advance of the Sept. 29 groundbreaking for the library’s 2025 building project.
Partnerships are important. Library Director Jenny Benedict points to support the library receives from city employees and departments. “They have been fully engaged and supportive of the library, including participating in fundraising events,” said Benedict. She also noted that to ensure construction would not be delayed, the city stepped forward early with a loan order that provides financing for the project. As a result, construction and fundraising are moving in parallel. In the meantime, donors and community leaders are hosting fundraising events.
The library has received about $17.5 million in funding for the project, including $10 million from The Massachusetts Board of Library Commissioners through a grant. Other major contributions have come from businesses, foundations, and private donors.
Closing the gap on large capital campaigns is never easy. Elected officials, including Rep. Moulton, state Senate Minority Leader Bruce Tarr and state Rep. Ann Margaret Ferrante, as well as U.S. Sen. Ed Markey, are working with the library to identify additional state and federal funds.
A significant part of the investment is for state-of-art energy efficiency measures associated with heating and cooling, LED lighting and water management. A two-phase strategy to incorporate solar energy into the facility is also planned with phase one installation of solar panels in 2025.
The library expects to meet all its energy needs through renewable resources, primarily on-site generation from solar panels, combined with on-site battery storage. Additional needs are expected to be met through purchases exclusively from renewable sources such as wind and solar. This net-zero approach is consistent with requirements for new construction being imposed in many jurisdictions.
Mayor Greg Verga said in April, “Our new library is designed to be Gloucester’s future. …. This project will make our community a leader in sustainability and renewable energy efforts and demonstrate Gloucester’s commitment to climate action.”
It will build on a record few communities in Massachusetts can match. Gloucester was:
- One of the first communities in the state to achieve Green Communities Designation.
- An early adopter of renewable energy by installing two large wind turbines to meet about 70% of the city’s power demand, saving taxpayers over $300,000 a year.
- An early adopter of a Municipal Aggregation Program to provide stable, competitive pricing, and renewable energy options for homeowners and businesses.
The library will contribute to Gloucester’s legacy built on innovation, leadership, community engagement, and creativity. It deserves additional and ongoing support through grants and private donations.
The city should continue to play a leading role, possibly through direct financial support, to ensure the success of the overall project. It’s a sound investment in developing the knowledge, skills, relationships, and positive attitudes, i.e., the human capital, so essential to the wellbeing of communities and organizations.
Carl Gustin is a North Shore resident, retired corporate and government executive, and columnist.