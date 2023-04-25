While prochoice voters (read: the majority of Americans) are relieved that the Supreme Court voted to keep medication abortions legal for now, the case is far from settled. The latest ruse is concern for patient safety, arguing there are complications associated with mifepristone use.
But what about the safety concerns of pregnancy, not to mention forced pregnancy, or pregnancy when there are barriers to care? In other words, those pregnancies that will be the most impacted by abortion bans.
The U.S. has the highest maternal and infant mortality rates of all high-income countries. Maternal death rates are calculated by number of deaths per 100,000 live births. The U.S. maternal mortality rate rose from 20.1 in 2019 to 23.8 in 2020 and even higher, to 32.9, in 2021. Every other country is in the single digits. And the mortality rate for Black non-Hispanic women in the U.S. was an alarming 69.9 in 2021; or 2.6 times higher than the rate for white non-Hispanic women.
Infant mortality is measured by the number of deaths per 1,000 live births. Again, the U.S. topped every other high-income country at 5.4 deaths. The main reasons cited by the Commonwealth Fund are inadequate prenatal care, the high number of caesarian sections and poverty.
Again, we are trending the wrong direction when it comes to prenatal care. There are now widespread closures of maternity departments across the country with 217 hospitals closing their labor and delivery departments since 2011, creating what are called “maternity care deserts.” These are communities with no hospitals offering obstetric care, no birth centers, and no obstetric providers. Many are in rural areas with “less generous Medicaid programs,” according to Dr. Katy Kozhimannil, a researcher at the University of Minnesota who studies the growing number of maternity care deserts.
According to the American Hospital Association, these closures are partly due to money. Medicaid pays for about 42% of childbirths in this country, and an even higher percent in rural communities. Hospitals receive about $15,000 per birth from private insurers and only about $6,500 from Medicaid, according to the Health Care Cost Institute.
Anti-abortion legislation is also contributing to these closures as obstetricians move to states where they will not be sued for best practices. Bonner General Hospital in Idaho recently closed maternity services stating that because of Idaho’s “legal and political climate, highly respected, talented physicians are leaving. In addition, the Idaho Legislature continues to introduce and pass bills that criminalize physicians for medical care nationally recognized as the standard of care.”
Judges and legislators would do well to focus their attention on addressing the racial and economic inequities that are endangering the lives of pregnant people and babies across the country if they are truly concerned with preserving life. Ten states continue to refuse federal Medicaid expansion funds which would help to reduce these glaring health disparities that are literally killing pregnant people and infants.
Alleged concerns about the safety of mifepristone are suspect in light of the mortality rates of pregnancy. But even when looking at possible complications, a recent New York Times review of 101 studies of more than 124,000 first-trimester abortions involving mifepristone across 26 countries, spanning a 30-year period, showed that 99% of patients had no serious complications.
It’s difficult to square the pro-life agenda with judicial and legislative actions that will add more pregnant people and infants — especially those with the fewest resources — to a health care system that is already failing them. Forcing patients to remain pregnant before shoring up funding and access to care for those who are already dying is irresponsible and inhumane because it will be a death sentence for some. But maybe that’s the real agenda.
Candace Waldron, MDiv, is the former director of the Women’s Health Unit at the Massachusetts Department of Public Health, former executive director of HAWC in Salem, and author of “My Daughter He: Transitioning With Our Transgender Children.” She blogs at www.candacewaldron.com. She lives in Rockport.