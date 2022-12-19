I’ve learned that a young solider named Joseph S. Mattos was worth fighting for.
I’ve learned that remembering a World War solider makes me proud.
I’ve learned that a family’s sacrifice and patriotism will not be forgotten.
I’ve learned that finding the strength to make fight another day cannot be done without your family and friends.
I’ve learned that the plaintiffs who stood up and put their names on this case are the bravest residents I know.
I’ve learned that, yes change can happen if you try.
I’ve learned that people will be silent even when they want to scream.
I’ve learned that hard work does pay off just not always how you want it to.
I’ve learned that new friends will be found when you stand up for something you believe in.
I’ve learned there will never be enough gratitude to all who stood up for this 2.7 acres of land.
I’ve learned that fundraising is hard but again the people that gave did so because they believed, and I thank you.
I’ve learned that asking for donations is difficult to say the least.
I’ve learned that you must fight for what is right.
I’ve learned that your family will sacrifice as you fight for what is right.
I’ve learned that supporters will never let you down.
I’ve learned that government can do what they want if you let them.
I’ve learned that Article 97 of the Constitution is not upheld.
I’ve learned that your land can be taken, and it has.
I’ve learned that studying law literature takes up many hours, but it is so darn interesting.
I’ve learned that law also can be boring.
I’ve learned that going in a courthouse as you go in front of judges is very difficult.
I’ve learned that Virginia Smith brought up three wonderful men that seek the truth.
I’ve learned that I owe so much gratitude to the Smith brothers (Smith vs Westfield) that no amount of gratitude will suffice.
I’ve learned that all lawyers are not the same and I am grateful for the support of ours.
I’ve learned that Justice does not always prevail.
I’ve learned that speaking in pubic still is very difficult to do.
I’ve learned that to error is human, but it hurts.
I’ve learned that the law is not always black and white there is much grey as well.
I’ve learned that Justice does not always prevail.
I’ve learned that we will hold our heads up high.
I’ve learned that Joseph is proud for all who stood up and spoke the truth.
Patti Amaral
Friend of Pvt. Joseph S. Mattos Jr.
Gloucester