To the editor:
“Don’t cut off your nose to spite your face.” Those are the words often stated by my mother and grandmother when, as a young girl, I’d get angry at someone or something because they hurt my feelings or called me out on behavior that was less than was expected of me. My thoughts at that childish level of maturity was on getting even somehow but, thankfully, I’ve learned from those words. I’m much more measured with things that evoke a visceral reaction.
To me, that same angry, poor-me response by some in the employ of the citizens of Gloucester to Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken calling them out for not doing the jobs they were hired to do, or working against the interests of the taxpayers is, essentially, cutting off their (and our) noses to spite their face.
From the day Sefatia came on the political scene more than a decade ago, she has been exactly who she is today: Determined, untiring, unwavering, dedicated, passionate, loud, loving, caring, generous, and she is unwilling to give up on doing the right thing for the citizens of our beautiful city. That may require stepping on a few toes at times. Being a leader isn’t always sunshine and lollipops for those from whom much is expected.
But there seems to be a deliberate political hit job afoot, engineered by those who don’t have nearly the balls or heart that Sefatia does. They seem to have gotten their feelings hurt, and don’t know how to deal with that except by hurting us all by taking her down in some fashion.
Shame on them.
Not one candidate in the field for mayor can do a better job than the one we already have. If she wasn’t doing the job, I’d be the first to be calling her out. That’s not to say I always agree, but I see her love for all things Gloucester, her determination to make sure seniors and fishermen and all citizens are taken care of, and I respect the hell out of her.
The budget is balanced, the retirement plans are fully funded, the tourism industry is better than ever, the fishermen have a strong advocate, grants are being ardently pursued and received, our infrastructure is being addressed, our mayor is fully accessible, and runs herself ragged trying to honor and respect all citizens here. She loves this city from her core. She is Gloucester, Gloucester is her.
Why would you try to “fix” what isn’t broken. Please, get out and vote for Sefatia Romeo Theken in the primary on Sept. 14.
Don’t cut off your nose to spite your face, please.
Dianne Palmer Eason
Gloucester