Amongst the most useful maxims my grandmother used to urge me to adhere to is a bird in the hand is worth two in the bush! Nothing could better describe the affordable housing issue concerning 116 E. Main St. The units are built, nearly ready for occupancy, with one promised as affordable homeownership; make it available.
We in Gloucester need every possible affordable unit to be on the market as soon as possible whether at 80% of Area Mean Income, 60% or 30%. Our working-class population, and those of even more limited income, deserve no less.
The original developer apparently used the commitment to provide one affordable unit as leverage for securing a permit to build eight units rather than just six. (Eight units was the trigger for the inclusionary zoning standard at that time; it’s now one unit for every development of six to nine units, then 15% for ten or more.) There was no discussion of payment in lieu of or of an alternative site. That was the agreement. Period! Do it!
Having made that commitment and secured permitting for eight townhouses, this commitment must be preserved. The current developer was well aware of this commitment when the project was purchased from the original developer.
Yes, one more unit of affordable housing is more valuable at the moment than money in the account of the Affordable Housing Trust. Don’t misunderstand. Funds into the AHT surely have value for future uses. But this unit, available soon, is of more value than undesignated funds into the AHT, which has no current plans for creating housing.
Consider what it takes to get affordable units built: An experienced developer must step up and offer to construct it. A site has to be identified and acquired. Local zoning needs to be navigated. Funding needs to be secured. Possible cost overruns must be managed. Unforeseen conditions and environmental issues have to be mitigated. To be sure creating affordable housing is complex, but developers must take each step forward and do their part while creating market level housing and securing their profits. We ought to see ourselves as we call ourselves — a commonwealth — and be out there developing housing for the common good.
Furthermore, in the face of the ever increasing need for a wide range of affordable housing in Gloucester it is very bad precedent for the City Council to even be considering letting developers back away from their commitments. Our permitting and inclusionary zoning need to be facilitated, not weakened. Developers need to be encouraged and incentivized to create a range of affordability within their projects. This project, as permitted, demonstrates that affordable housing can be built in all neighborhoods of Gloucester and thus create and sustain economic diversity throughout the city.
The developer now seems to want to claim ”hardship,” which needed to be addressed at the time of permitting. I am not unaware of the increases in construction costs that now face all communities; but there are still seven units at market rate, plus the designated affordable unit, which will also generate income, even though not at the market rate. As my wise grandmother would say, this train has already left the station!
On a different note, the developer wants us to believe it can provide two units of comparable housing at a different site for $415,000. How? Does the developer really think Gloucesterites are so naive as to accept such pie in the sky?
Note for example, that research demonstrates that the Total Development Cost of a single unit at the $12.6M Harbor Village project on Main Street came to roughly $420,000-plus for each apartment! Thus, you can see, it’s absurd to assert that $415,000 paid into the AHT would create two new townhouse units elsewhere. (Last month the assertion was three units!) It might fund one. It is also deeply disingenuous to claim, on the one hand, that costs are causing economic hardship such that the developer can’t afford to provide even one affordable unit in an eight-unit project — and then in the next breath confidently claim two new affordable units could be constructed elsewhere for less than $208,000 each.
We need to assure that the inclusionary zoning regulations are adhered to in this and every other project now and in the future and with these efforts led, hopefully, by the Affordable Housing Trust. Let’s get on with it.
Sunny Robinson is a retired public health nurse living in Gloucester.