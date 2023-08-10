The claim is shocking, to say the least.
A highly credible whistleblower, retired US Air Force Maj. David Grusch appeared under oath before the House Oversight Committee on July 26. According to Grusch, the U.S. government, over the last 90 years, has retrieved many vehicles made by non-human intelligences and has been studying those objects ever since. Astonishingly, the retrievals also included “non-human biologics”!
Grusch was a high-level member of the intelligence community for 14 years. He was part of the UFO-UAP investigation task force for the last four years. During the course of his work, he was told by colleagues who worked on the retrieval programs about the recovered UFOs and the programs to reverse engineer the technology for human use. When he tried to gain access to the programs for himself, his superiors rebuffed and punished him. Grusch launched a whistleblower complaint which was investigated by the Inspector General (IG) of the intelligence community. The IG found that Grusch’s allegations were “credible and urgent” and recommended that Congress investigate the matter. That was the impetus for the hearing on July 26th.
Previously, Grusch had testified in secret sessions before two congressional committees where he provided evidence and more detail than he could in the open hearing. As a result, a bipartisan group of Congress, including Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, has vowed to continue to investigate and get to the bottom of the claims. On July 13, the group of senators introduced amendments to the annual National Defense Authorization Act that will require the Pentagon and civilian contractors to tell Congress everything they have done regarding “non-human technology”.
When Grusch’s claims are proven to be true, we will know for certain that we are not alone on this planet and in the universe. and “they,” whoever they are, may have been with us for millennia, or longer.
History is filled with people sighting strange objects in the skies. In the biblical Book of Ezekiel, the prophet describes a flying chariot that he saw as “wheels within wheels, not standing upright, but laid down flat and moving as the appearance of a flash of lighting.” This is very much as you would expect a person of that time to describe what people today call a flying saucer performing physics-defying movements.
In Nuremberg, Germany, on April 14, 1561, a printed news sheet reported that a large number of people in that city observed several glowing orbs maneuvering in the sky for about an hour. The orb is the most common shape of UFOs as reported by the Pentagon.
The current era of “flying saucer” reports began in 1947 with the highly publicized sighting by private pilot Kenneth Arnold. He was flying his plane near Mount Rainer in Washington State when he spotted a group of nine, high-speed objects. He described them to reporters as being crescent-shaped and moving “like saucers skipping on water.” The newspapers thereafter called the objects, flying saucers.
Over the next two decades, the U.S. Air Force launched several “studies” of the thousands of reports of Unidentified Flying Objects (the term coined by the Air Force). The Air Force ended its official program, Project Blue Book, in December 1969 saying that, if it had the time to gather the evidence, all of the UFO sightings could be explained as natural or manmade phenomena. Its conclusion was, “ There is nothing to see here.”
The closing of Bluebook was the beginning of one of the greatest deceptions of the American public in history. This is because, all along, the government was likely in possession of a number of these objects and knew that they were not of human origin.
After 1969, the Air Force created an environment where a great stigma became attached to reporting something about UFOs. It convinced us that anyone seeing a UFO was a kook or an oddball. and the tactic worked well for almost 80 years.
It wasn’t until 2017, 48 years after the end of Project Bluebook, that the Pentagon finally acknowledged that the mysterious objects in the skies did, indeed, appear to be of non-human origin. It released gun camera footage from Navy F/A-18 fighters of three such encounters. The Pentagon, however, continued to claim that it had no idea whose vehicles they were or their intentions.
The next steps after the July 26th congressional inquiry will include more hearings. These will likely feature the additional whistleblowers whose names have been provided to Congress by Grusch. These witnesses will be able to testify with first-hand knowledge of the retrieved vehicles and the non-human biologics.
In the meantime, the legislation provided by the bipartisan congressional group will require that the U.S. government and private contractors disclose that they possess recovered UFOs and “biological evidence of living or deceased non-human intelligence”! The amendment also requires a “Controlled Disclosure Campaign Plan” to be developed. This could be the path by which all of the secret, UFO program data is ultimately released to the public. and then we will know with certainty that we are “not alone” in the universe.
Anthony J. Marolda has degrees in physics and is a Popular Science writer and painter who resides in Annisquam.