A scarcity of personal protective equipment used by medical personnel, such as masks and gowns, is a real shortage that should concern all of us. If our doctors and nurses get sick, who will care for the influx of COVID-19 patients that health officials predict?
As for toilet paper, the only real shortage is an imagined one. Visiting any number of grocery stores over the past few days, however, might lead you to a different conclusion. If you’ve gone searching for a pack of Charmin or Angel Soft, odds are good you found some bare shelves. The panicked buying that came with anxiety over the approaching coronavirus storm sent us all headed for the grocery store — the exact same one, it felt like — to stock up on provisions as if we were all about to get on wagon trains and head west. Peanut butter? Forget about it. Disinfecting wipes and hand sanitizer? You still can’t find those. And toilet paper. What’s the deal with pandemic preppers and their toilet paper?
Here’s a toilet paper fact: There’s not a supply problem. There may be an inventory issue at your local grocery or pharmacy, but as Willy Shih, Harvard Business School professor and an expert in supply chains, told the Los Angeles Times: “It’s not like suddenly all the toilet paper factories in the world are burning down. They’re still cranking this stuff out.” The nation’s hand sanitizer supply is not far off, either, especially now that distilleries are rushing to help meet the surge in demand. People like the Tennessee man who stockpiled 17,700 bottles of hand sanitizer in hopes of profiting off other people’s panic, as the New York Times reported, certainly don’t help the rest of us. (Recoiling from a fury of people trying to avoid the coronavirus, he has since donated his stockpile.)
But if everyone just buys what they need for this week, and maybe the next, we all should be able to keep our butts and our hands clean.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.