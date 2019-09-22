To the editor:
I write to support the candidacy of Peter Cannavo for election as a Gloucester city councilor at large.
My wife, Jaclyn, and I have known Peter since we were children. Our friendship has lasted so many years because Peter is kind, honest, reliable, and a true man of character. We can always count on Peter, his wife, and his extended family to be there for us when needed.
I am the co-owner of Coast Construction, here in Gloucester. As a fellow contractor myself, I know that Peter is willing to put his best effort into making our city better, as he does with his everyday occupation. I believe if he can make homes and buildings beautiful, sturdy, endurable and long lasting, he can do the same for the city of Gloucester.
As a business owner and a father, I’m on board with his views of supporting local business and infrastructure to help create better tax revenue to put money earned toward my child’s future.
I ask the fellow citizens in my Gloucester community to vote for Cannavo for councilor-at-large on November 5th.
Sal Baldassano
Gloucester
