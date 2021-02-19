To the editor:
There is a difficult problem in West Gloucester that needs to be resolved. The Haskell Pond Reservoir area, with its miles of trails and access to Red Rocks, is a major recreational resource and a popular attraction for area hikers, bikers, rock climbers and naturalists. Significant investments have been made in improving the trails, parking and signage.
Unfortunately, the city recently constructed a police firing range on Forest Lane at the base of the reservoir. With minimal public notice and no debate, an ordinance was passed that allows 58 days of shooting a year, from May to November. Estimates range as high as 75,000 rounds of ammunition being fired from shotguns, AR-15s and 9mm handguns every year. The ordinance allows for other police departments to conduct joint training at the range, potentially raising these numbers significantly. “Low-light training” is allowed until 10 p.m.
Each day that the range is in use, the noise levels will render the area useless for recreation and the public will be barred for safety reasons from entry into the entire Haskell Pond reservation. And the effects of this high-decibel shooting extend far beyond the recreation area. A decade ago, a similar range was implemented for a brief time in this same spot. West Gloucester residents brought their concerns about noise, safety, access and the environment to the city and a cease-fire was negotiated. We are deeply disappointed that the city would unilaterally reopen the range with no apparent concern for the loss of this major recreational area, or for the noise and disruption imposed on the entire surrounding neighborhood.
We strongly support the Gloucester Police Department and recognize its need to fulfill mandatory firearm training requirements. Until recently, these needs have been met through use of the Sportsman’s Club range, a shooting facility that has been in continuous operation since 1947. Besides the Sportsman’s Club, there are many other options that we believe the city has not fully considered, and it appears that Haskell Pond is merely the cheapest path of least resistance. Unfortunately, the cost to West Gloucester is extraordinary.
Conflicts like this are inevitable and must be resolved fairly, balancing the needs of the city with the needs of the neighborhood affected. The first step is open and honest communication, with everyone operating from the same set of verifiable facts. The city must engage with affected residents in considering all viable options before imposing a city-wide burden on one particular neighborhood. And since no neighborhood is likely to welcome having such a facility dropped into its midst, much more serious consideration must be given to the sharing of existing municipal ranges in surrounding cities, the use of mobile ranges, and even the refurbishment of the indoor range at police headquarters.
West Gloucester residents feel misled and disregarded. They are speaking out in large numbers and have formed Preserve West Gloucester as a united coalition to oppose the range and to ensure that their voices – and votes – are taken seriously. Movements like this arise only when citizens feel ignored. It’s not too late to start over, and we urge the city to do so.
