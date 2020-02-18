To the editor:
Studio 1623 has recently moved into a beautiful setting at 11 Pleasant St., completely open and transparent through a glass front to the passerby. It has been a great pleasure for me to have had the studio’s solid technical backing over the five years we’ve been in production on the historic documentary “Gloucester Speaks” in advance of our city’s 400th. We are greatly indebted to the studio’s priceless consultation and advice. Go by to say “Thanks” to Erich and the gang ...
Shep Abbott
Gloucester
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.