To the editor:
We moved to Rockport six years ago. The primary reason for our move was because our two daughters and their families, including four grandchildren lived in Rockport. We had previously lived for 37 years in a small town in upstate New York. Individuals who lived in Baldwinsville had a strong sense of community and took pride in its school system.
We feel that a well funded school system is a vital part of a community. What can be more important than our children’s education? Over the past six years we have attended countless Rockport School events and at every one we see parents supporting their children and taking pride in their accomplishments.
We both think back on how fortunate we were to have grown up in communities that placed a high value on education. We lived in Baldwinsville for the same reason. Our daughters live here and are raising our grandchildren here because they value the education, personal attention and feeling of community that Rockport Schools provide.
It is important that we “pay it forward.” A good education was provided to us by a caring community and our responsibility is to do the same for our children and grandchildren
Please vote yes on the Rockport school ballot question
Cindy and Jerry Sharfstein
Rockport