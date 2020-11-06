To millennials like Brittany Collens, a phone jack is an anachronism, a hole in the wall.
To the NCAA, however, its existence is a crime, one so serious that it necessitates erasing three years of wins by an elite women’s tennis team.
If the notion sounds ridiculous, you probably haven’t been following the comically erratic enforcement actions of the National Collegiate Athletic Association, the billion dollar empire charged with safeguarding the purity of college sports.
Some background: Collens, a 2013 graduate of Manchester Essex High School, where she was the school’s top singles player, started her collegiate career at New Mexico State before moving back to the Bay State and UMass Amherst.
Collens lived in an off-campus apartment with a teammate. The unit had a phone jack for a landline that went unnoticed and unused. By the NCAA’s estimation, however, it was ground zero for a scandal that required a harsh, unyielding punishment.
Unbeknownst to her, Collens and her roommate were given a $252 stipend for a landline phone that year. Neither noticed the payment, as it was part of a larger scholarship package.
“(The stipends) were just automatically deposited into my account,” she told Gloucester Daily Times sports editor Nick Curcuru. “I had no idea it even happened.”
Neither did the NCAA, which makes what happens next all the more galling. The overpayment was discovered when a UMass audit found a total of $9,187 in overpayments to the women’s tennis and men’s basketball teams. The school reported itself to the NCAA and offered to pay a fine of $5,000 and serve two years probation.
Incredibly, the NCAA rejected the offer -- despite acknowledging the overpayment was an accounting error, and not an attempt to cheat the system -- because it didn’t erase wins from the teams’ records. Technically, the NCAA said, “the excessive financial aid rendered the student-athletes ineligible.”
So the NCAA erased all the tennis team’s wins from the 2014-15 to the 2016-17 seasons, including an Atlantic 10 Conference championship in 2017. All because Collens and her roommate were inadvertently reimbursed $252 for a phone jack they never used.
“All college athletes deserve a fair shot,” the NCAA writes on its website under the heading “Fairness.” “We focus on respect, integrity and responsibility, both on and off the field, so that college sports prepare student-athletes for life.”
If the NCAA truly wanted to provide its student athletes with a lesson on integrity and responsibility, they would reverse an ill-considered ruling that has nothing to do with fairness.