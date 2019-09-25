U.S. Rep. Joe Kennedy III’s entry into the race for U.S. Senate brings a strong sense of deja vu, good or bad, depending on one’s perspective. After all, it’s only been 13 years or so since the name Kennedy (his great uncle Ted’s) appeared on a statewide ballot in Massachusetts.
Regardless of how you feel about the family and its long shadow over our politics, at the very least this means U.S. Sen. Ed Markey doesn’t get a re-election walk with all the suspense of a trip to the Registry of Motor Vehicles to renew his driver’s license. If he wants to stay in the Senate he’ll have to campaign for the seat — in what should be a challenging race — beginning with next year’s primary and ideally continuing through next year’s general election.
Nothing against Markey necessarily, but democracy works best when elected offices are contested by viable candidates.
That’s not what you’ll hear from within the Democratic Party these days. In a story earlier this week, the D.C. political newspaper The Hill talked to Democrats frustrated that Markey, a popular progressive who’s been in the Senate since 2013, now faces an intra-party challenge from a four-term congressman with the most recognizable last name in the party and lots of friends in Washington.
For someone who’s been in the Senate only six years, Markey is viewed as a Capitol Hill veteran, owing to the 36 years he spent in the House before he was elected to fill the balance of John Kerry’s term in the Senate. He had no primary opposition when he ran for re-election in 2014, and faced only Brian Herr, a Hopkinton selectman, from the Republican side in the general election.
Markey is not especially controversial, which is also part of the reason some Democrats are complaining. Scott Ferson, a communications and political consultant who was press secretary for the late Sen. Edward Kennedy, told The Hill of the newest Kennedy’s candidacy: “He hasn’t really drawn a contrast as to why we should get rid of Ed Markey and replace him with Joe Kennedy. I think people definitely in Massachusetts are frustrated by that. They just don’t see the compelling reason so far to switch.”
In most cases, someone who launches a primary challenge to a senator from Massachusetts should also love lost causes. The political news website FiveThirtyEight notes that no sitting U.S. senator from the state has lost a primary since people started voting directly for senators in the early 20th century.
Polls suggest a different dynamic for a Kennedy: He had a 14-point lead over Markey in a Suffolk University/Boston Globe poll, the caveat being that it’s still way too early in the election cycle for that to mean much, other than people recognize his name.
And, to be sure, it’s not just Kennedy and Markey running for the seat. Shannon Liss-Riordan, a Boston labor lawyer, may lack political experience but early reports show she’s well funded, having put $1 million of her own money into her campaign account. And there’s Steve Pemberton, also a political newcomer but a successful business executive who criticizes Kennedy and Markey as being insiders.
Unfortunately the GOP side of the ballot is still thin, with only Shiva Ayyadurai, the engineer and entrepreneur who ran as an independent in 2018. Here’s hoping the state’s Republican Party can drum up a couple other candidates — and a competitive primary too.
Democrats may feel like they, and more specifically Markey, shouldn’t have to contend with a Senate race in a presidential election year when the party is so clearly aiming to retake the White House.
It should go without saying that no one, and no party, is entitled to the seat. Elections are healthy for democracy. It’s good that one, at least on one part of the ballot, seems to be shaping up for U.S. Senate.
