Over 381 days from 1955 to 1956 when the Black population of Montgomery, Alabama, boycotted the city’s segregated buses, their protest was sustained by force of will and walking and community. Carpools organized by the Montgomery Improvement Association directed the resources and services of people who owned automobiles when others could find no way to get to work, the grocery store or church — and could walk no farther.
Their prolonged protest, which drew a young minister into the cause for civil rights and ultimately led to a federal court ruling that segregation on the city buses was unconstitutional, could not have lasted but for the strength of that community.
Today’s observance of the federal holiday that pays tribute to that minister, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., resonates in 2021 in light of Black Lives Matter protests over the past seven months as well as our country’s renewed conversation about racial and social justice. It also speaks to the value of community and nurturing our communities with acts of service.
A decade after the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday was designated, Congress formally declared it a day of service. It tasked the Corporation for National and Community Service, the organization behind AmeriCorps, with planning ways for people to get involved in projects that reflect King’s life and teachings.
But the spirit, and work, of the King holiday is not honored and carried forward by a government entity alone. It is kept by myriad volunteers, activists and ordinary citizens, and it spreads organically.
In the city where he was born and raised, the volunteer organization Hands On Atlanta sponsors hundreds of projects over the long weekend each year — from making blankets to planting trees to helping with chores on a community farm. Around our region, groups this weekend will deliver meals, collect food for food pantries, and gather feminine hygiene products for homeless and disadvantaged women and girls. (Visit AmeriCorps.gov to learn more about how to get involved.)
In Andover, the schools and their parent teacher groups are organizing a first ever, town-wide Service Day that offers more than two dozen ways to do something in support of others, from neighborhood clean-ups to drives gathering clothing, used bicycles, school supplies, books or board games.
Sandis Wright, a parent involved in the PTOs at Doherty Middle and Bancroft Elementary schools in Andover, tells reporter Genevieve DiNatale that the idea is to reflect King’s philosophy of dedicating oneself to help others. “That’s the reason for the holiday,” he said.
Baked into every act of service, whether it’s a small contribution of cans vegetables or a bigger commitment to spend a day picking up trash, is the essential idea of doing something for which there is no immediate reward or return. We don’t get paid for our labor. We may not even be explicitly thanked.
While our actions often go to help people who are less fortunate, the individual beneficiaries are not always obvious. With every act of service, however, we’ve made a deposit into invisible vaults of social capital. These stores of collective goodwill are especially important in times of crisis — whether it’s the oppression of segregation or a pandemic that has stricken millions of people. Strong communities are built to weather such storms.
And, as King emphasized, these acts of service and empathy are trusses in bridges that span racial, religious and economic divides.
In a book published the year before his death, King reflected on a novelist’s description of a divided family that had inherited a grand house. Their predicament, he mused, offered a metaphor for mankind.
“We have inherited a large house, a great ‘world house’ in which we have to live together … a family unduly separated in ideas, culture and interest, who, because we can never again live apart, must learn somehow to live with each other in peace,” he wrote in “Where Do We Go from Here?”
That grand house requires constant maintenance on the part of all who occupy it.
Today is our annual reminder to make good on that obligation.